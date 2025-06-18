EVN And STRABAG Signed The Transaction Agreements For The Sale Of The International Project Business
|
EQS-News: EVN AG
/ Key word(s): Investment/Disposal
The purchase price for the shares in WTE Wassertechnik GmbH – which is responsible for the international project business segment within the EVN Group – amounts to EUR 100m. In addition, STRABAG will take over shareholder loans. The closing of the transaction is subject to the necessary approvals and consents from third parties, as well as the fulfillment of customary conditions, and is expected to take place within the next six months.
This transaction supports EVN's focus on its core business in line with the consistent implementation of its Strategy 2030.
18.06.2025 CET/CEST This Corporate News was distributed by EQS Group.
