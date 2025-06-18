Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
عربي


               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
|      Politics          Economy     Oil&Energy         
                 Entertainment          Sport

EVN And STRABAG Signed The Transaction Agreements For The Sale Of The International Project Business


2025-06-18 02:08:05
(MENAFN- EQS Group)

EQS-News: EVN AG / Key word(s): Investment/Disposal
EVN and STRABAG signed the transaction agreements for the sale of the international project business
18.06.2025 / 18:50 CET/CEST
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

EVN and STRABAG have finalized the transaction agreements for the sale of significant parts of EVN's international project business to STRABAG and signed the share purchase agreement. This is based on the agreement on the key terms of the transaction reached on 10 December 2024.

The purchase price for the shares in WTE Wassertechnik GmbH – which is responsible for the international project business segment within the EVN Group – amounts to EUR 100m. In addition, STRABAG will take over shareholder loans. The closing of the transaction is subject to the necessary approvals and consents from third parties, as well as the fulfillment of customary conditions, and is expected to take place within the next six months.

This transaction supports EVN's focus on its core business in line with the consistent implementation of its Strategy 2030.

18.06.2025 CET/CEST This Corporate News was distributed by EQS Group.

Language: English
Company: EVN AG
EVN Platz
2344 Maria Enzersdorf
Austria
Phone: +43-2236-200-12294
E-mail: ...
Internet:
ISIN: AT0000741053
WKN: 074105
Indices: ATX
Listed: Vienna Stock Exchange (Official Market)
EQS News ID: 2157428

End of News EQS News Service

MENAFN18062025004691010666ID1109692099

Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.

Tags

Label

Comments

No comment

Category

Date

More Story

Search