EVN and STRABAG signed the transaction agreements for the sale of the international project business

EVN and STRABAG have finalized the transaction agreements for the sale of significant parts of EVN's international project business to STRABAG and signed the share purchase agreement. This is based on the agreement on the key terms of the transaction reached on 10 December 2024.



The purchase price for the shares in WTE Wassertechnik GmbH – which is responsible for the international project business segment within the EVN Group – amounts to EUR 100m. In addition, STRABAG will take over shareholder loans. The closing of the transaction is subject to the necessary approvals and consents from third parties, as well as the fulfillment of customary conditions, and is expected to take place within the next six months.



This transaction supports EVN's focus on its core business in line with the consistent implementation of its Strategy 2030.



