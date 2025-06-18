Biomednewsbreaks Intelligent Bio Solutions Inc. (NASDAQ: INBS) To Deploy Fingerprint Drug Testing System Across MWS Sites In Australia

MENAFN - Investor Brand Network) Intelligent Bio Solutions (NASDAQ: INBS) announced that Managed Waste Service (MWS), a leading Australian waste management provider, will implement INBS' Intelligent Fingerprinting Drug Screening System across its New South Wales operations. Covering over 20 remote land clearing and green waste sites, this marks MWS's first shift to in-house, on-site drug testing for pre-employment, random, and for-cause purposes. The fingerprint-based system delivers non-invasive results in under ten minutes, enabling rapid safety decisions without disrupting field operations. INBS continues to expand its reach into safety-critical industries, with its scalable, sweat-based drug testing now in use by over 450 organizations across 24 countries.

Intelligent Bio Solutions Inc. (NASDAQ: INBS) is a medical technology company delivering intelligent, rapid, non-invasive testing solutions. The Company believes that its Intelligent Fingerprinting Drug Screening System will revolutionize portable testing through fingerprint sweat analysis, which has the potential for broader applications in additional fields. Designed as a hygienic and cost-effective system, the test screens for the recent use of drugs commonly found in the workplace, including opiates, cocaine, methamphetamine, and cannabis. With sample collection in seconds and results in under ten minutes, this technology would be a valuable tool for employers in safety-critical industries. The Company's current customer segments outside the US include construction, manufacturing and engineering, transport and logistics firms, drug treatment organizations, and coroners.

