“Grow A Friendship” On World Environment Day

MENAFN - TimesNewswire )The National Environment Day event, themed“Beautiful China, I am A Pioneer,” was held in the mountainous and riverside city of Chongqing. Notably, the event achieved its“zero-carbon” target through fully paperless operations, resulting in a 8.58-ton reduction in carbon emissions. Furthermore, all credentials were crafted from plantable“seed paper.” Attendees simply needed to tear open their badge and plant it in moist soil to witness a sprouting miracle within about seven days – the emergence of a lavender plant.







Instructions for plantable“seed paper.” (Photo/DENG Nan)

“Wow, that's news to me, amazing! I will certainly give it a try when I return to the office. I think this is something we cherish, and planting it can be a reminder. You can call it little steps but with big impacts.” Dr. Stephen Kargbo from UNIDO China Sub-Regional Office remarked.

The event commenced with a grand spectacle depicting the harmonious coexistence of all things within the majestic mountains and rivers of the Ba-Yu region. The“See Beautiful China Here” exhibition showcased nationwide examples of beautiful cities, villages, rivers, lakes, bays, blue skies, and mountains. Among these, Chongqing's Jinyun Mountain was presented as the“Beautiful Mountains” case study.

CHEN Zhen, Party Secretary of Jinyun Village, took the stage to narrate the story of Jinyun Mountain's remarkable transformation.“Relying on the mountain now has a whole new meaning here in Jinyun,” she stated,“We launched a rural eco-homestay development project, featuring differentiated designs and offering loan interest subsidies. This initiative propelled nearly 80 farmhouse inns into popularity. Rooms that once went unsold at 80 yuan are now in such high demand that they command 500 yuan and are difficult to secure.”







Olympic Swimming Champion ZHANG Yufei and Singer ZHOU Shen at the National Event on the Environment Day. (Photo/DENG Nan)

“This is my first time in Chongqing. I witnessed how Chongqing improved and developed in an ecological way and how it has grown in recent years, thanks to the new policies of the No-Waste City.” Ayoub Bechrouri, journalist and host of China Arab TV, shared his feelings after visiting for a few days:“Cities in China should be a good example for the whole world because this is how we're going to protect ourselves.”







The National Event on the Environment Day. (Photo/DENG Nan)

The Report on the State of the Ecology and Environment in China 2024 was released, which indicates that the quality of China's ecological environment continues to improve nationwide, with the environmental safety situation remaining stable.







Guess the National Event on Earth Day. (Photo/DENG Nan)

“We acknowledge that the environmental issues and emissions are a major challenge for the world. There is no blame to shift around from one country to the other about who is responsible for what proportion, but I think the most important part is a mindset about seeking solutions, and I believe China offers very important experiences.” Dr. Stephen Kargbo stated,“China is leading in many respects on different types of technology, especially on renewables and new energy vehicles. China's experience can be adapted and contextualized in every different country.”







The Ministry of Ecology and Environment appointed Ecological Environment Special Observers at the National Environment Day event. (Photo/DENG Nan)

6 Ecological Environment Special Observers were appointed by the Ministry of Ecology and Environment at this event, including Professor of Tsinghua University LI Jinhui, Olympic Swimming Champion ZHANG Yufei, Singer ZHOU Shen, Senior Reporter and Host of China Media Group WANG Guan, Founder and Chief Content Officer of Fanbook APP FAN Deng and Chairman of Seres Group Co., Ltd. ZHANG Xinghai.

Furthermore, the 11 provinces and municipalities along the Yangtze River Economic Belt issued the“Jointly Guard the Beautiful Yangtze” initiative. Representatives from each province and municipality symbolically relayed the lighting of torches, collectively launching the“Jointly Guard the Beautiful Yangtze, Volunteering Starts with Me” campaign.