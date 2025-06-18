FM Safadi, German Counterpart Talk Regional De-Escalation

MENAFN - Jordan News Agency)

Berlin, June 18 (Petra) -- Minister of Foreign and Expatriates Affairs Ayman Safadi and German Foreign Minister Johann David Wadephul discussed, in Berlin on Wednesday efforts to de-escalate tensions between Israel and Iran and to realise a permanent ceasefire in Gaza.Safadi and Wadephul explored ways to enhance ties and increase coordination on regional challenges and discussed strengthening cooperation across various fields, both bilaterally and within the framework of the strategic partnership with the European Union.In a joint press conference, Safadi highlighted the significance of the comprehensive dialogue he held with Wadephul.Safadi stated: "At a time when the region is witnessing a dangerous escalation, it requires us all to work together to end the escalation, stop the war and halt the destruction that is pushing the entire region toward the abyss, with repercussions for international peace and security."He underscored the friendship between Jordan and Germany, rooted in mutual respect and a shared belief in joint action for security, peace and stability.Safadi noted that Jordanian-German relations are progressing toward greater cooperation in economic, investment and defence, emphasising joint efforts to achieve regional stability.He praised Germany's role in supporting refugees through UN organisations and direct assistance, especially in Jordan, which hosts the largest refugee population relative to its size.He highlighted cooperation in responding to the humanitarian crisis in Gaza caused by Israeli aggression and in facilitating humanitarian aid. Safadi affirmed: "The Kingdom has been, and will remain, a partner to Germany, the EU and the international community in ending cycles of violence, wars and conflicts in the region and in working toward security and just peace."He added, "our priority now is to stop the escalation between Israel and Iran. War will not bring security or peace; it will only push the region toward further conflict with dangerous repercussions for the entire world."Safadi condemned Israeli actions against Iran as "blatant violations of international law and dangerous" escalations amid ongoing US-Iran negotiations over the nuclear issue.Safadi reiterated the regional consensus against nuclear proliferation: "We all believe Iran should not possess a nuclear weapon. Our firm and unwavering position is the necessity of establishing a Middle East free of nuclear weapons and WMDs. We support ongoing negotiations to resolve this issue and encourage efforts to return to diplomatic talks."He warned that war would only deepen regional conflicts and stressed that bombing nuclear facilities, especially those under IAEA supervision, violates international law. "Our clear call is to halt this war and return to diplomacy," he urged.Safadi called for upholing the international law, humanitarian principles and sovereignty. He also addressed the worsening humanitarian crisis in Gaza, calling for an immediate ceasefire and the urgent entry of aid."While efforts focus on ending the escalation between Israel and Iran, the world must not forget the ongoing tragedy in Gaza, where over 100 Palestinians were killed yesterday alone," he said.He highlighted Egyptian, Qatari and US efforts to facilitate prisoner exchanges, reaffirming Jordan's support. He warned of the danger in the occupied West Bank, where Israeli measures threaten the two-state solution, emphasising its importance for regional security.Safadi reaffirmed Jordan's commitment to protecting holy sites and Jerusalem's religious and cultural significance. "Jordan continues its efforts, in cooperation with partners in Germany, the EU and the US, to end regional crises and move toward genuine peace one that guarantees Palestinian rights, regional security and peaceful coexistence between Palestinians and Israelis."He emphasised: "War will not bring peace or security; only a just peace that respects rights and ensures stability will." Discussing Syria, Safadi noted the country's transitional phase and the new government's efforts to rebuild a sovereign, stable homeland.He welcomed Germany's initiative to establish an economic cooperation council with Syria, viewing it as an important step toward stability and reconstruction.On Lebanon, Safadi called for supporting its sovereignty, stability and institutional revival. He reiterated Jordan's cooperation with Germany to resolve regional challenges, expressing hope for continued partnership.He praised Germany's role and the efforts of Foreign Minister Wadephul, thanking him for his initiatives and reaffirming the strategic importance of the Jordan-Germany relationship viewed by His Majesty the King as vital for regional security.Safadi underscored the Arab consensus against aggression and war, advocating for diplomatic solutions based on international law and UN principles. "We want to achieve security, peace and stability through negotiations," he affirmed.He warned that ongoing conflict in the Middle East affects Europe and called for European engagement, particularly encouraging dialogue between the European Troika (Germany, France, and Britain) and Iran to seek a peaceful resolution.He emphasised support for US-Iran negotiations on the nuclear issue.Safadi said: "The region has been on the brink of explosion for over a year and a half. The escalation in Gaza, worsening humanitarian crises and violations of international law must stop."We propose ending escalation, returning to negotiations including addressing the Israeli-Palestinian conflict, ensuring aid access to Gaza and implementing the two-state solution, which remains the only viable path to peace."He added: "What does Israel hope to achieve through continued war in Gaza? History and facts prove that claims of surrounding enemies seeking destruction are false. Our goal remains a just and lasting peace one that preserves both Palestinian and Israeli security and sovereignty."Safadi emphasized that supporting peace requires political solutions rooted in international law. "Arab countries seek peace, not destruction. We condemn civilian killings and advocate for a future where all people live in security and dignity."For his part, Wadephul praised Germany's partnership with Jordan and ongoing coordination on regional issues, especially the tensions in the Middle East.He commended Jordan's efforts in arranging a special flight for German citizens and underscored the importance of Jordan's custodianship of holy sites.He reaffirmed Germany's commitment to a two-state solution, emphasising that occupied Gaza, the West Bank, and East Jerusalem are central to a future Palestinian state.