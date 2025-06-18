Holy Frijoles! Tres Picosos Updates Taco Beef Burrito With Authentic Pinto Beans

Company Nods to Centuries-Old Mexican Heritage Recipes

DENVER, June 18, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Tres Picosos , creator of authentic, flavorful Mexican burritos, announces the reformulation of its Taco Beef burrito by replacing the current black bean ingredient with the traditional pinto bean so cherished in centuries of Mexican home cooking.

Pinto beans, named for their speckled tan skin, have been cultivated in the Americas for around 8,000 years and have many properties that make them ideal for lots of culinary uses. Abuelitas have long prized pintos for their rich, creamy texture and mild flavor that perfectly complements the robust spiciness Mexican cooking is famous for.

Jane Hartgrove , la jefa (Spanish for "the boss") at Tres Picosos, says the switch to pinto beans is an homage to the indigenous peoples of Mexico and Peru who have cultivated this highly nutritious legume for centuries. Drought-resistant and easy to grow, the pinto bean has become an indispensable ingredient in the cuisine of many nations.

"The pinto bean is a true staple of Mexican cooking," Hartgrove noted. "By using these frijoles in our Taco Beef burrito, we're not only enriching the product's flavor profile, we're acknowledging the generations of women who turned this humble bean into countless healthy and delicious dishes."

In addition to pinto beans, the Taco Beef burrito features savory ground beef, cheddar cheese, diced tomatoes and ancho red chile sauce.

"Mexican is the second most popular food style in the U.S., and our burritos are bursting with the flavors customers want," said Hartgrove. For a sample of Tres Picosos burritos for your retail grocery channel ask your foodservice distributor or stop in a Colorado Safeway store to try one today.

About Tres Picosos

Made in Colorado, Tres Picosos - translated as three hotties, or spicy peppers - has produced authentic Mexican burritos for the convenience and foodservice channels since 2005. Tres Picosos burritos have more filling and less tortilla than other offerings. Uncompromising on quality ingredients and committed to bringing affordable, gourmet-level burritos to U.S. retailers, Tres Picosos makes branded and private-label burritos plus an entire Mexican foodservice platform through its Naughty Chile Taqueria brand. Tres Picosos is a woman-owned business (WBENC) with nationwide distribution through Dot Foods, Inc. To learn more, visit: .

