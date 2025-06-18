Silvertech Recognized With Industry Website Design And Development Award For Two Financial Clients

Kentico Selects United Federal Credit Union and Winchester Savings Bank Websites for Site of the Month Awards.

BEDFORD, NH, UNITED STATES, June 18, 2025 /EINPresswire / -- SilverTech , a leading national digital experience agency, announced that it has been awarded two Kentico May 2025 Site of the Month honors for its standout website digital experiences for United Federal Credit Union (UFCU) and Winchester Savings Bank (WSB).Each month, Kentico highlights the most impressive and innovative websites built on its digital experience platform, Xperience by Kentico. Being selected for two Sites of the Month is a testament to SilverTech's deep technical expertise, strategic approach to customer experience, user-centric design, and commitment to helping financial institutions thrive in today's digital landscape.“It's an honor to be recognized by Kentico for our work partnering with these two trusted financial brands,” said Nick Soggu, CEO of SilverTech.“Our team works tirelessly to create digital solutions that are not only technically sound but also provide lasting, impactful results for our clients and their customers.”United Federal Credit Union: A Fast, Strategic Sitecore-to-Kentico MigrationSilverTech successfully migrated UFCU's digital presence from Sitecore to Kentico Xperience by Kentico (XbyK) in just six months. The project focused on improving user experience, simplifying content management, and creating custom features to support members' needs. The result is a sleek, modern website that positions UFCU for continued growth and innovation.“Receiving this recognition from Kentico is a testament to our commitment to innovation and member service,” said Kaylee Ganus, United's Chief Marketing Officer.“Our goal was to create a seamless, intuitive, and secure online experience. With the help of SilverTech and Kentico, we've done just that.”Winchester Savings Bank: Elevating Member Experience Through Strategic DesignFor Winchester Savings Bank, SilverTech delivered a refreshed audience-focused website with a clean design, simplified navigation, and improved accessibility, all tailored to better serve WSB's local customer base. The project prioritized user experience, engagement, enhanced mobile usability, and content management flexibility for internal teams, all within a streamlined digital strategy ensuring the website meets both marketing and compliance needs.These wins further underscore SilverTech's position as a top-tier Kentico Gold Partner with 30 years experience building custom digital platforms for banks, credit unions, and financial service organizations. SilverTech has previously won Kentico Site of the Year and numerous Site of the Month awards.To learn more about SilverTech's award-winning work, visit .About SilverTechSilverTech is a leading digital experience agency redefining how businesses engage with their customers. Founded in 1996, the national agency is changing the game for clients who seek an unexpectedly enjoyable experience to solve even the most complex digital business challenges. SilverTech sets the bar higher when it comes to smart and satisfying client-agency partnerships. Services include digital strategy, digital marketing, user experience strategy & design, advanced web and application design & development, digital experience technology implementation, and digital transformation. Chief Marketer selected SilverTech as a 'Top 200 Agency'. Clients include national and global brands such as Allison Transmission, Nova Scotia Power, Drexel University, Georgia Pacific, Renown Health, United Community Bank, Fulton Bank, and many others.

