Secretary Rubio's Meeting With Norwegian Foreign Minister Eide

Secretary of State Marco Rubio met today with Norwegian Foreign Minister Espen Barth Eide. The two leaders agreed on the urgent need for a ceasefire in Ukraine and a path to a durable peace. They also discussed developments in the Middle East, Arctic security, and the upcoming NATO Summit in The Hague. The Secretary appreciated Norway’s support for NATO Allies committing to spend five percent of GDP on defense and for Norway’s important contributions to European security.