MENAFN - News Direct) New York, NY, United States | June 18, 2025 10:50 AM Eastern Daylight Time

LezDo TechMed Launches Seamless Medical Record Review Billing Through CaseDrive

New York, NY, United States, 18th Jun 2025 - LezDo TechMed, one of the leading medical record review outsourcing firms in the U.S, has officially launched its next-generation medical record review billing system through their product CaseDrive . With the launch of this one-of-a-kind tool, the company promises to deliver a seamless, transparent, and intelligent billing experience tailored for their clientele including IMEs, QMEs, law firms, insurance firms, and life care planners.

Recognizing the persistent challenges surrounding the billing in outsourced medical record review services like hidden fees to confusing invoices and delayed payments, LezDo TechMed has introduced this cutting-edge solution designed to eliminate hassles and elevate client trust. At the focus of this innovation lies CaseDrive, the company's AI-powered medical record platform that brings real-time billing visibility and automated invoicing for clients.

“With this launch, we're are happy to address one of the biggest pain points of our clients in the medical record review industry,” said a spokesperson for LezDo TechMed.“Our ultimate goal is to offer clients complete transparency, financial control, and ultimately peace of mind while trust us for their medical record review services like narrative summaries, medical chronologies, deposition summaries, APS summaries etc.”

Flexible Billing Cycles

No more pressure on billing cycles! With CaseDrive, clients can choose a suitable billing cycle that aligns with their internal accounting process flow. Whether they prefer weekly, monthly or per case payments, LezDo TechMed ensures accurate, timely, and transparent invoicing with clearly itemized service breakdowns.

Tailored Billing Packages

From small firms to enterprise clients, the firm supports every client with tailored billing packages as per the criteria like case volume, turnaround time, and complexity, thereby maximizing cost efficiency without compromising service quality.

Specialized Billing Summaries

Billing summaries is another highlight that not only help clients understand what they're paying for but also support in their audit preparation and financial documentation compliance with industry standards.

CaseDrive is another promising launch by the firm, understanding the pain points the clients often face when it comes to outsourcing record review services. With this sophisticated innovation by LezDoTechMed, billing and payment in medical record review outsourcing had turned out to be a hassle-free journey for the clients.

LezDo TechMed is a renowned medical record review outsourcing company offering high-quality medical data analysis across the U.S. With its AI-powered medical data analysis and client-first approach, the firm stands out, leading innovation in medical record reviews and billing automation.