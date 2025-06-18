Premium Bail Bonds Now A Federally Registered Trademark
Street SignAchieving federal trademark protection is a defining moment for Premium Bail Bonds” - Kent HenryBARTOW, FL, UNITED STATES, June 18, 2025 /EINPresswire / -- Premium Bail Bonds , a leading bail bonds provider in Polk County and across Florida, is proud to announce that it has officially secured a registered trademark for its name and brand. The USPTO issued Registration No. 98785364-an important milestone demonstrating the company's commitment to integrity, professionalism, and trust in the bail bond industry.
Trademark Highlights
Mark: PREMIUM BAIL BONDS
Filing Date: August 20, 2024
First Use (U.S.): July 4, 2023
Registration Date & Valid Through: June 17, 2025 – June 17, 2030
Services Covered: Bail bond services
Owner: Premium Bail Bonds LLC, based in Bartow, Florida
This new trademark not only secures our brand identity nationwide, it also reinforces Premium Bail Bonds' mission to be recognized as the most trustworthy and respected bail bond company in Florida. Our wholly online process-accepting all major credit cards-sets a modern standard for convenience and reliability, and this registration further strengthens our promise to clients seeking prompt, professional support in times of need.
CEO Statement
“Achieving federal trademark protection is a defining moment for Premium Bail Bonds,” said Kent Henry, CEO of Premium Bail Bonds.“It demonstrates our unwavering dedication to our clients and community. This milestone reinforces our pledge to deliver fast, trustworthy bail bond services powered by cutting‐edge online technology.”
About Premium Bail Bonds
Based in central Florida, Premium Bail Bonds serves clients throughout Polk County, including Lakeland, Bartow, Winter Haven, and beyond. Our innovative, 100% online bail bond process delivers speed, transparency, and ease-anywhere, anytime. We accept all major credit cards to ensure our services remain accessible to clients in urgent situations.
