Wicked Weed Brewing Launches You Deserve An Upgrade Contest
From now through July 9, you can nominate an individual who you believe could use a little extra magic in their lives. Wicked Weed will select one lucky winner to receive an upgrade valued at $10,000 - all fueled by the power of generosity and connection.
"We care deeply about quality: in our beer, our experiences, and the way we show up for our community," said Ryan Guthy, co-founder of Wicked Weed Brewing. "This campaign celebrates and recognizes the people who pour so much good into our communities. This is our chance to lift them up, say thank you, and show up for them in a way that's as unforgettable as their impact."
The contest is inspired by Wicked Weed's flagship Pernicious IPA family and its slogan, 'Upgrade Your IPA', which celebrates the beloved beer's list of accolades and status as the #1 craft beer sold in the Carolinas and one of the fastest growing craft beers in the country (Source: Circana, NC & SC, TUS, L4W.)
To nominate someone in your life, visit and share their story; self-nominations are also accepted. Entrants and nominees must be 21 to participate and live in a market where Wicked Weed is sold.
For more information and full contest rules, visit the Wicked Weed Brewing website or follow along on Instagram at @WickedWeedBrewing using #YouDeserveAnUpgrade. No purchase or payment necessary to enter.
About Wicked Weed Brewing:
Wicked Weed Brewing is an award-winning brewery based in Asheville, North Carolina. Founded in December 2012, Wicked Weed Brewing currently operates a 50-barrel production brewery, a sour beer production facility and three retail locations, including the original Brew Pub in the heart of downtown Asheville, the southeast's first mixed-culture dedicated taproom, the Funkatorium, and the Wicked Weed West taproom. Learn more at WickedWeedBrewing or follow us at @wickedweedbrewing on Instagram.
SOURCE Wicked Weed
