AAM Recognizes Top Suppliers With Awards

Annual Supplier Day Event Awards 16 Suppliers

DETROIT, June 18, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- American Axle & Manufacturing Holdings, Inc. (AAM), (NYSE: AXL ), a leading global Tier 1 automotive supplier of driveline and metal forming technologies, named top suppliers during their Supplier Day event. The annual event recognizes key suppliers with Supplier of the Year Awards and Supplier Excellence Awards across delivery, quality, launch performance, innovation and sustainability.

"It's an honor every year to recognize our top performing supplier partners who go above and beyond for AAM and contribute to the automotive industry," said David C. Dauch, AAM Chairman and Chief Executive Officer. "They are an integral part of our business and demonstrate excellence in their operations and service. Congratulations to our Supplier of the Year and Supplier Excellence Award winners."

This year, three suppliers received AAM's top awards for overall performance.

AAM's first 2025 Supplier of the Year Award for Direct Material was presented to Baoding Dongli Machinery Co., Ltd., a partner for over 20 years that provides 88 iron-casting, steel-forging and aluminum parts to multiple AAM Manufacturing Facilities in Europe and China. Among other achievements, this supplier demonstrated a collaborative approach to its relationship with AAM by establishing local warehouses near AAM's European facilities.

AAM's second 2025 Supplier of the Year Award for Direct Material was presented to Steel Dynamics Inc. – Engineered Bar Products Division. The company supplies multiple AAM Metal Forming facilities with SAE-grade engineered special bar quality (SBQ) products and operates a bar finishing facility that offers key downstream processes including turning, polishing, straightening and other critical finishing operations. This supplier demonstrated the ability to provide nearly 75,000 tons of steel to our facilities with outstanding quality performance.

AAM's third 2025 Supplier of the Year Award for Indirect Material was presented to Okuma America Corporation, a global leader in computer numeric control (CNC) machine tools, controls and automation systems. Okuma has consistently delivered high-quality machining centers that have played a key role in advancing AAM's manufacturing capabilities.

Additionally, 13 other suppliers were honored with AAM Supplier Excellence Awards for their demonstrated success in delivery, quality, launch performance, innovation and sustainability. The awardees are:

Mecanica Garcia Industrial

Warren Industries Webco Industries, Inc.

Bocar

Guangdong Hongteo Technology Co., Ltd. Tubos De Acero De Mexico S.A. (Tenaris)

Johnson Electric Otomotiv Ürünleri Limited Şirketi

Wayne Manufacturing Zouping Tiansheng Metal Technology Co., Ltd.

Ansys

Apera AI Neural Concept

CEVA Logistics

AAM has recognized exceptional suppliers each year since its founding in 1994. AAM Associates from global procurement, engineering, supplier quality, manufacturing and supply chain management selected this year's award winners based on several criteria including delivery performance, product quality, launch execution, sustainability commitment and technology leadership.

About AAM

As a leading global Tier 1 Automotive and Mobility Supplier, AAM (NYSE: AXL ) designs, engineers and manufactures Driveline and Metal Forming technologies to support electric, hybrid and internal combustion vehicles. Headquartered in Detroit with over 75 facilities in 16 countries, AAM is Bringing the Future Faster for a safer and more sustainable tomorrow. To learn more, visit .

About Baoding Dongli Machinery Co., Ltd.

Baoding Dongli Machinery Co., Ltd. was established in September 1998, with two production sites in Baoding Dongli and Shandong Anuoda, as well as two sales companies, Dongli Germany and Dongli USA. The company has developed four product series engine damper parts, chassis suspension shock absorber assemblies, transmission parts and other precision parts, with 800+ products in total. To learn more, visit .

About Steel Dynamics

Steel Dynamics is a leading industrial metals solutions company, with facilities located throughout the United States, and in Mexico. The company operates using a circular manufacturing model, producing lower-carbon-emission, quality products with recycled scrap as the primary input. Steel Dynamics is one of the largest domestic steel producers and metal recyclers in North America, combined with a meaningful downstream steel fabrication platform. The company is also currently investing in aluminum operations to further diversify its product offerings, with plans to supply aluminum flat rolled products with high recycled content to the countercyclical sustainable beverage can industry, in addition to the automotive and industrial sectors. Steel Dynamics is committed to operating with the highest integrity and to being the safest, most efficient producer of high-quality, broadly diversified, value-added metal products. To learn more, visit .

About Okuma Corporation

Okuma America Corporation is the U.S.-based sales and service affiliate of Okuma Corporation, a world leader in CNC (computer numeric control) machine tools, controls and automation systems. The company was founded in 1898 in Nagoya, Japan, and is the industry's only single-source provider of CNC machines, controls, drives, motors, encoders, spindles and automation systems, all manufactured by Okuma. The company designs its own CNC controls to integrate seamlessly with each machine tool's functionality. In 2014 Okuma launched the Okuma App Store , the industry's only centralized online marketplace for machine tool apps and related content. Along with its extensive distribution network (largest in the Americas), and Partners in Technology network of enhanced manufacturing technologies, Okuma is committed to helping users gain competitive advantages through the open possibilities of machine tools today and into the future. To learn more, visit .

