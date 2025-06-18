Big League Genetics Licenses 3R Biotech's Clean Cannabis Tissue Culture Platform

MENAFN - EIN Presswire) Big League Genetics partners with 3R Biotech to eliminate disease risk and scale clean cannabis genetics through a licensed tissue culture platform.

VANCOUVER, CANADA, June 18, 2025 /EINPresswire / -- Big League Genetics Licenses 3 Rivers Biotech's Tissue Culture Platform to Lead in Clean Cannabis Innovation3R Biotech, a global leader in tissue culture and plant health technologies, has licensed its proprietary cannabis tissue culture platform to Big League Genetics Inc., a subsidiary of 3Win Holdings (Canada) Corp.“This collaboration represents what's next for cannabis propagation,” said Robert Allen, CEO of 3 Rivers Biotech.“Big League Genetics is taking proactive steps to secure its genetics, eliminate disease risk, and adopt the kind of scalable, clean plant production the future of this industry demands.”“Innovation is in our DNA,” said Dave Auger, Commissioner of Big League Genetics.“3R Biotech's tissue culture platform gives us a cleaner, more reliable foundation, and the freedom to phenohunt a broader range of genetics as we search for the next great flavour.”As cannabis producers face increasing threats from pathogens like Hop Latent Viroid (HLVd), the demand for clean, consistent starter material is at an unprecedented high. Big League's investment in tissue culture ensures its genetics remain stable, secure, and ready for scalable deployment in a highly competitive market.About 3 Rivers Biotech Ltd.3 Rivers Biotech is a Canadian biotechnology company specializing in tissue culture propagation, disease diagnostics, and clean plant systems. With operations across North America and Europe, 3R Biotech provides turnkey tissue culture labs, validated remediation protocols, advanced qPCR testing services, and proprietary software to help cultivators detect pathogens, eliminate disease, and scale clean, high-performing plants.About Big League Genetics Inc.Big League Genetics Inc., a subsidiary of 3Win Holdings (Canada) Corp., is a leading cannabis genetics company dedicated to developing and distributing elite cultivars for the regulated market. Founded in Alberta in 2021, Big League Genetics has already hunted and refined over 100 cultivars (and counting), solidifying its reputation as a trusted partner to licensed producers in Canada and abroad. With a strong focus on innovation, pheno-hunting, and propagation excellence, Big League's small, dedicated team in Calgary is passionate about delivering consistent, high-quality genetics that growers can trust.Media Contacts:Dr. Kevin MehrVice President, 3 Rivers Biotechm@3riversbiotechDave AugerCommissioner, Big League Geneticsdave@3wincorp

