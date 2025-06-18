Loving Returns - A Stirring One-Act Play By Dr. John F. Dubose Illuminates The Beauty And Struggle Of Interracial Love

A One-Act Play About Family, Race, and the Enduring Power of Love

SAN FRANCISCO, CA, UNITED STATES, June 18, 2025 /EINPresswire / -- Accomplished educator, artist, and scholar Dr. John F. DuBose invites readers and theater lovers alike to step into the poignant world of Loving Returns -a powerful new one-act play that transcends generations, race, and borders. Set against the backdrop of Loving Day, the play explores the emotional homecoming of James and Jane, an interracial couple who return to their family home after two decades abroad. As they reunite with their three daughters, the family confronts the shadows of the past while discovering the healing force of love and resilience.In Loving Returns, past and present collide through intimate conversations and evocative flashbacks. The story delicately navigates themes of cultural identity, generational trauma, and hard-won unity-crafted with the insight and empathy of a writer who has lived it. For Dr. DuBose and his wife, this is more than fiction-it's a reflection of lived experience.“I wrote this play to express the feelings and life my wife and I have experienced as a mixed-race couple,” shares Dr. DuBose.“It's also a way to spotlight the challenges our biracial children faced and to stitch together real-life vignettes from our journeys through racism, particularly in the South and during my time in the military. I wanted to shape those moments into a meaningful conversation-and the stage felt like the most honest place to do it.”A trailblazer in education and the arts, Dr. DuBose has dedicated his career to fostering identity, inclusion, and academic excellence. His past works-including Education of the Afro-Caribbean Male, Grey Soldier: Poems for the Gulf War Vet, and Ten Things Men of Color Should Learn How to Do-stand as testaments to his commitment to amplifying marginalized voices. Loving Returns adds yet another powerful layer to that mission.This play was also born out of Dr. DuBose's pioneering work in educational technology. While guiding his eighth-grade students through the responsible use of AI in creative writing, he challenged himself to do the same-incorporating AI as a tool, not a crutch, to shape real memories into a dramatized narrative that sparks critical conversation.At its heart, Loving Returns delivers a profound message:“Loving Day isn't just about celebrating a legal victory,” DuBose reflects.“It's about remembering the scars it left behind-and the hope it offers. Because love-real, honest love-has the power to change the world, to break chains, and to light the way forward.”Loving Returns is now available for performance licensing and reader purchase-an essential addition for those who cherish intimate family stories, socially conscious art, and the courage of love that defies the odds.

