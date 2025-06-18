The Hanover Recognized As A Best Place To Work By U.S. News & World Report

WORCESTER, Mass., June 18, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- The Hanover Insurance Group, Inc. (NYSE: THG ), a leading provider of property and casualty insurance for individuals, families and businesses, announced today it has been named to U.S. News & World Report's list of 2025-2026 Best Companies to Work For . This is the third consecutive year the company earned this distinction.

U.S. News & World Report ranked nearly 300 publicly traded companies in its yearly Best Companies to Work For list. Companies were evaluated on factors including quality of pay and benefits, work life balance and flexibility, job and company stability, physical and psychological comfort, career opportunities and professional development.

"We are honored to be recognized once again as one of the Best Companies to Work For," said John C. Roche, president and chief executive officer at The Hanover. "This achievement is a testament to our engaging and supportive work environment, as well as our belief that our employees are our greatest asset. We are committed to providing resources and opportunities for all employees, so they can thrive both personally and professionally while building fulfilling careers. This recognition motivates us to continue to strive for excellence in all we do."

U.S. News & World Report also recognized The Hanover on its Best Companies to Work For subcategory lists for finance and insurance, for companies in the Northeast, and for those that support family caregiving.

To find out more about employment opportunities at The Hanover, please visit .

About The Hanover

The Hanover Insurance Group, Inc. is the holding company for several property and casualty insurance companies, which together constitute one of the largest insurance businesses in the United States. The company provides exceptional insurance solutions through a select group of independent agents and brokers. Together with its agent partners, The Hanover offers standard and specialized insurance protection for small and mid-sized businesses, as well as for homes, automobiles, and other personal items. For more information, please visit hanover .