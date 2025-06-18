RV Overnights Exceeds 1,000 Unique Host Destinations

Unique stays with RV Overnights

ANNANDALE , NJ, UNITED STATES, June 18, 2025 /EINPresswire / -- RV Overnights ( ), the online platform and app that enables RV travelers to find uncommon, memorable one-night stays at small businesses across the United States and Canada, announces it has surpassed 1,000 host locations, giving the RV community even more extraordinary experiences along their journeys this summer.

RV Overnights partners with amazing hidden gems from coast to coast that give travelers the opportunity to boondock at cool locations and immerse themselves into charming, off-the-beaten-path communities across North America. An annual membership of $49.99 gives access to unlimited stays in its exclusive host network. Host partners span an extensive range of businesses, including farms, animal rescue retreats, museums, amusement parks, drive-in movie theaters, non-profits, mom and pop shops, golf courses, breweries, wineries, restaurants and so much more. Members find and select locations via an interactive map and/or RV Overnights' exclusive hashtag search system, with over 1,100 searchable tags to find a desired experience.

“Reaching 1,000 host locations is more than a milestone; it's a powerful signal that what we're building is resonating,” says Rob Case, co-founder and managing partner of RV Overnights.“It quickly shows that RV Overnights is here to stay. Our growth is accelerating faster than anything we've seen in this space, and that momentum comes from offering a program both hosts and members truly love. This achievement reflects our deep commitment to delivering value, supporting small businesses, and creating unforgettable travel experiences. We're just getting started."

RV Overnights is intended to create a new revenue stream for small businesses. There is no cost and no commitment to become an RV Overnights host, and there's unlimited earning potential. Hosts do not need to offer travelers connections or hookups, and there are no expectations from members for hosts to provide services of any kind. The intention is for travelers to make purchases at host businesses - such as buying a souvenir in a gift shop, booking a tasting or tour, or making a donation - and most hosts see an average of $60-$100 per stay. Plus, RV Overnights further supports revenue growth with exclusive offers to members in its marketplace that lists all available attractions and offerings at host locations, such as products, services and experiences.

