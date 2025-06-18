1-800-STRIPER® Set To Paint The Town: Budget-Friendly Paved Lot Maintenance Comes To Cherry Hill

CHERRY HILL, N.J., June 18, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- On April 1, the newest 1-800-STRIPER® franchise rolled out in Cherry Hill, bringing business and property owners an affordable way to restore commercial and industrial parking lots-as well as plenty of other paved areas.

1-800-STRIPER® was founded more than 25 years ago on the belief that businesses don't need to spend a fortune on parking lot repairs and maintenance to make a good impression. Often, a fresh set of lines is all that's needed.

The striping company offers customized layouts for parking lots and paved areas, ensuring ADA compliance, safety, and proper traffic flow. In addition, they provide layout and line painting for sports courts, interior markings for parking garages and factories, and temporary solutions for special events and construction sites.

The 1-800-STRIPER® concept began in 1999 when founder Luke Menear saw an unmet need in the industry. After working for a pavement maintenance company for just a few weeks, he noticed many property owners were spending large amounts of money on unnecessary maintenance when a few freshly painted lines would yield the same results. He purchased the company's striping equipment and set out to make his vision a reality, providing quick, budget-friendly solutions for keeping parking lots safe and attractive. More than two decades and over a million lines later, the company continues to build the trust of its customers through fast, friendly service, and excellent results.

1-800-STRIPER® of Cherry Hill co-owners Austin and Colton Schneeweis are looking forward to continuing the company's superior customer service and quality standards. "As brothers who grew up and still live in Marlton, we're proud to bring 1-800-STRIPER® to South Jersey. This is home for us, and we're excited to offer local businesses and property owners a cost-effective way to keep their lots looking sharp and running safely. Whether it's a warehouse, a school, or a neighborhood court, we see this as a great opportunity to give back to the community that shaped us-one fresh coat of paint at a time."

Area business and property owners looking for a budget-friendly option for maintaining paved areas can call 856-290-7778 or visit to set up a free estimate.

SOURCE 1-800-STRIPER® of Cherry Hill

WANT YOUR COMPANY'S NEWS FEATURED ON PRNEWSWIRE? 440k+Newsrooms &Influencers 9k+Digital MediaOutlets 270k+JournalistsOpted In GET STARTED