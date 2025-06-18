Carbliss Expands Again, Launches In Houston And Tennessee Markets

PLYMOUTH, Wis., June 18, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Carbliss, the rapidly growing ready to drink (RTD) cocktail brand known for its zero carbs, zero sugar, 100 calorie, full flavor formula, is thrilled to announce its official launch in Houston, Texas and Tennessee. These new markets mark another major milestone in the brand's nationwide expansion, further cementing Carbliss as one of the fastest growing premium RTD brands in the country.

"Houston is one of the most dynamic beverage markets in the U.S. and Tennessee brings the kind of culture and energy that's a perfect match for our brand," said Adam Kroener, CEO and Co-Founder of Carbliss. "We're excited to bring our clean label cocktails to more people who want to enjoy a flavorful drink without the sugar, carbs, or compromises."

The expansion into Texas and Tennessee comes on the heels of Carbliss' recent launches in Indiana and Kentucky, where the brand has already made a significant impact on retail shelves and in on premise accounts. According to recent syndicated data, Carbliss now ranks as the #4 selling RTD cocktail nationally, with #3 very close in scans, reflecting both consumer demand and distributor confidence.

Carbliss, created by husband and wife duo Adam and Amanda Kroener, was built from their kitchen in Wisconsin with a mission to bring better for you cocktails to the masses that had full flavor that people are looking for. The brand continues to disrupt the category with its bold flavor offerings and loyal grassroots following.

"We're not just another canned cocktail," said Kroener. "We're building a movement, one that's grounded in authenticity, connection, and a serious obsession with quality."

As Carbliss enters these new territories, fans can expect to find the brand's signature flavors, Black Raspberry, Pineapple, Cranberry, Lemon Lime and more, at major retailers, bars, and event venues. To find Bliss near you, go to

About Carbliss

Carbliss is a premium ready to drink cocktail brand that offers the flavor of bar crafted cocktails with zero carbs, zero sugar, gluten free cocktails with 100 calories. Founded in 2019, the company is headquartered in Plymouth, Wisconsin and is quickly becoming a category leader in flavor, quality, and innovation. Carbliss is a proud veteran and woman owned and operated business.

SOURCE Carbliss Premium Hand Crafted Cocktails

WANT YOUR COMPANY'S NEWS FEATURED ON PRNEWSWIRE? 440k+Newsrooms &Influencers 9k+Digital MediaOutlets 270k+JournalistsOpted In GET STARTED