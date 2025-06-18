The Body Imagined: Figurative Art In The Bank Of America Collection Will Debut At Mattatuck Museum

The exhibition is presented through Bank of America's Art in our Communities® program and has never been shown before-Waterbury, CT is its very first stop!

WATERBURY, Conn., June 18, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Mattatuck Museum is proud to be the debut location for The Body Imagined: Figurative Art in the Bank of America Collection, a dynamic and thought-provoking exhibition which explores the rich and varied tradition of figurative art from the late 1960s to the present. This exhibition has been loaned through the Bank of America Art in our Communities® program and will be on view from June 22 through September 28, 2025.

The opening celebration is scheduled for Sunday, June 22, 2025, from 1 to 4 PM, with remarks at 1 PM, and the Museum will offer a reduced admission of $5 for the day.

"We are honored to have been selected as the inaugural location for this exceptional exhibition organized from the Bank of America collection. Thanks to the generosity of Bank of America's Art in our Communities® program, we have the privilege of sharing this unique exhibit with our community and visitors from across the region," says Bob Burns, Museum Director. "This collaboration emphasizes our shared commitment to making art accessible to all and fostering a deeper appreciation for diverse voices that shape our world."

The Body Imagined: Figurative Art in the Bank of America Collection is an exceptional opportunity to explore the diverse and evolving ways artists have represented the human body throughout history, revealing profound insights into culture, identity, and society. We invite you to join the Museum to experience this stunning collection and discover the boundless creativity of contemporary figurative art.

The Body Imagined: Figurative Art in the Bank of America Collection bring s together 97 artworks from acclaimed artists such as Renluka Maharaj, Milton Avery, Nick Cave, and many more. The exhibition is organized into three thematic sections-Body Language, Changing Forms, and Framing the Figure-each offering a unique lens on how the human figure has been depicted, reimagined, and transformed across generations and artistic movements.

Body Language: This section is strongly rooted in the history of figurative traditions from varied cultures and explores the human form as a symbol of social status. Artists like Alfredo Ramos Martínez, Judithe Hernández, and Delita Martin demonstrate the influence of movements such as European Social Realism, Mexican Muralism, and African and Native American traditions.

Changing Forms: This section explores the evolution of abstraction in the depiction of the human figure post-World War II, represented by artists such as Milton Avery, George Condo, Nick Cave, and Derrick Adams. Their works challenge conventional ideas about the body, incorporating psychological states into their imagery. *Framing the Figure: * This section brings together artists who engage with the human form through the lens of mass media, from Pop to Postmodern, examining the intersections of art, celebrity culture, and consumerism. Works by Andy Warhol, Alex Katz, Cindy Sherman, and Jonathan Borofsky explore themes in contemporary culture.

Bank of America's Art in our Communities® program offers its art collection to communities through curated exhibitions that museums and nonprofit galleries may borrow at no cost. Since launching this program in 2008, the bank has loaned exhibitions over 175 times to cultural institutions around the world.

"Southern Connecticut's museums and cultural institutions like the Mattatuck Museum are integral to creating learning opportunities and building understanding in our local communities," said Bill Tommins, president, Bank of America Southern Connecticut. "Through our Art in our Communities® program, we look forward to sharing this dynamic exhibition with museumgoers for the first time."

Cocktail & Conversation: The Body Imagined - Thursday, August 14, 5:30–7:00 PM, Non-Member: $15, Member: $10, Sober: $5 Enjoy themed cocktails, hear from Chief Curator Keffie Feldman , and meet featured artists as they discuss works on view.

Film Screening: Get to Know: Fritz Scholder- July 14, 2:00–4:00 PM, Member: $5, Non-Member: $10 A special film screening engaging with themes from the exhibition . Indigenous artist Fritz Scholder (Luiseño) through two documentaries that dive into his life, artistic practice, and ideaologies. Multiple pieces of Scholder's work will be on display at the Mattatuck Museum over the course of the next year.

School's Out Summer Camp - June 30 – August 8, Week-long, art-filled summer camps with exciting adventures in art and history.

Family Fun Dayz : Witches and Wizards Day (FREE) - Saturday, July 26, 1:00–5:00 PM A magical art experience with scavenger hunts and imaginative activities that explore storytelling and character-building.

Yoga on the Terrace - Tuesdays, 9:00–10:00 AM, Members: $5, Non-Members: $8 Connect mind and body in a tranquil setting that echoes the exhibition's exploration of the human form with experienced yoga teacher, Alex Capaldo!

Summer Salsa Nights on the Terrace - Fridays, July 18 and August 22, 6 until 9 PM, Members: $ 10, Non-Members: $15. Get in tune with your body and join the Mattatuck Museum for four unforgettable Friday evenings where the rooftop comes alive with rhythms of salsa, led by instructor, Alisa Bowens-Mercado, with the option to explore the Museum's galleries, which will remain open until 7 PM on Salsa Nights. No partner or prior experience is needed! Insights into the Collection - July 17 & August 21, Member: $5, Non-Member: $10 Join Museum staff for personal takes on favorite artworks, with connections to themes in The Body Imagined .

These programs are designed to encourage deeper engagement with the exhibition's central themes of identity, representation, and the evolving human form in art.

As a special bonus, Bank of America credit and debit cardholders enjoy free general admission to the Mattatuck Museum during the first full weekend of every month, as part of the national Museums on Us® initiative.

Visit the website for more information: mattmuseum

Located in the heart of downtown Waterbury's architectural district, the Mattatuck Museum is a vibrant destination, known locally and regionally as a community-centered institution of American art and history. The collections at The MATT span the history of American art from the colonial era to the present day with special strengths in Naugatuck Valley history and Connecticut artists, as well as artists from around the world representing the diversity of our community. The collection includes more than 8,000 objects including paintings, unique works on paper, photography and sculpture. In February 2021, The Mattatuck reopened after a $9 million renovation project to reimagine the Museum while continuing to be a welcoming, inclusive, stimulating, and enriching community anchor. The "new" Mattatuck Museum, designed by Ann Beha Architects, includes an extensive 14,000 square foot renovation to the existing space and an addition of almost 7,000 square feet to enhance public access, educational programming, collections storage, and exhibitions. The Museum is operated with support from the Connecticut Department of Economic & Community Development/CT Office of the Arts, which also receives support from the National Endowment for the Arts, a federal agency. The Museum is a founding member of the Consortium of Connecticut Art Museums and is a member of the Connecticut Art Trail, a group of 24 world-class museums and historic sites (ctarttrail). The Mattatuck Museum is located on the Green in Waterbury, CT at 144 West Main Street. The Museum is open Monday through Saturday from 11:00 a.m.-5:00 p.m. and Sunday from 11:00 a.m.-4:00 p.m. The Museum is closed on Mondays from October through May. The Museum offers free, convenient off-street parking directly behind the Museum and in additional lots on Park Place. The Mattatuck Museum website (mattmuseum) outlines the Museum's updated guidelines for visitors, including what to expect on your visit, cleaning and safety protocols, and frequently asked questions. Face masks are currently not required indoors. Follow us on Facebook and Instagram for more updates and content.

