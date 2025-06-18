New Memoir 'Lost Before I Could See' Shares A Raw And Inspiring Story Of Hope And Resilience Through Mental Illness

NH, UNITED STATES, June 18, 2025 /EINPresswire / -- Victoria Molta invites readers to explore an extraordinary story of strength, hope, and redemption in her powerful memoir "Lost Before I Could See: Navigating My Way Through Mental Illness." This compelling 340-page book exposes the challenges of living with mental illness while shining a light on the resilience required to transcend the darkness.Molta, with more than 40 years of lived experience and a career in mental health advocacy, shares her deeply personal narrative. From uncovering the secrets of her privileged yet troubled childhood - marked by generational mental illness, abuse, and alcoholism - to navigating an often-stigmatized diagnosis as a young woman, Molta provides readers with a profound exploration of identity, adversity, and healing.This memoir also tells the moving love story with her husband of 32 years, highlighting the importance of connection and support. Molta courageously illustrates why asking for help is not a weakness but a remarkable act of strength that helped her rebuild her life.At its core, "Lost Before I Could See" is a beacon of hope, showing how persistence and strength can lead to fulfillment of dreams, even when life seems impossibly dark. Readers will witness her passion for giving back through her work as a peer specialist and advocate, showcasing her drive to empower others who have been marginalized by a society all too quick to judge.Victoria Molta holds a degree in English from the University of Vermont. Her work in mental health advocacy includes being a Leader in the Recovery Movement and a pioneer peer mentor at organizations like the National Alliance on Mental Illness and Yale Program for Recovery and Community Health. Her remarkable achievements include setting up over 130 presentations for individuals in recovery to share their stories of resilience and hope.Molta reflects:“Even when life felt dark, I never stopped searching for the rainbow after the storm.”This powerful memoir will resonate with readers searching for inspiration, hope, and affirmation that recovery is possible."Lost Before I Could See" (ISBN: 9781965340899) can be purchased through retailers worldwide, including Amazon and Barnes & Noble. The paperback retails for $23.99, and the ebook retails for $2.99. Review copies and interviews with the author are available upon request.About MindStir Media:MindStir Media LLC is an award-winning book publisher. To learn more about publishing a book with MindStir Media, visit or call 800-767-0531.

Michelle VanSledright

MindStir Media LLC

+1 800-767-0531

email us here

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.