NCPDP Foundation Announces Xact Laboratories Research Results Focused On Pharmacogenomic Data
SCOTTSDALE, Ariz., June 18, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Announcing the successful completion of a research study on the integration of Pharmacogenomic (PGx) data into pharmacist workflows by Xact Laboratories. This groundbreaking study, funded by the NCPDP Foundation General Grant Fund, marks a significant advancement in the field of precision medicine and pharmacy practice.
Key Findings
A clinical pharmacist received and reviewed all PGx results. Findings revealed that 95% of patients had PGx-identified medication problems, highlighting the critical role of PGx in improving patient safety and medication efficacy. Among the identified PGx medication problems, 59% of contacted prescribers agreed to restrict access to certain medications based on the PGx results. Additionally, 87% of patient consultations were completed, demonstrating the high level of patient engagement.
"We are thrilled with the results of this study, which highlight the critical role of Pharmacogenomic (PGx) data in improving patient safety and medication efficacy" said John W. Hill, MBAHCM, Executive Director of the NCPDP Foundation. "The integration of PGx data into pharmacy workflows represents a significant advancement in precision medicine, and we are proud to support this innovative research. These findings underscore the importance of continued efforts to support pharmacists operating at the top of their licensure."
About the NCPDP Foundation
The NCPDP Foundation collaborates with organizations and individuals to support research initiatives that improve data sharing throughout the healthcare ecosystem, removing obstacles to quality care for patients, with a focus on pharmacy interoperability. The NCPDP Foundation is a 501(c)(3) nonprofit charitable organization headquartered in Scottsdale, Arizona.
Whitney Ellington
Volunteer | NCPDP Foundation
9240 E. Raintree Drive | Scottsdale, AZ 85260
480-781-6789 | [email protected]
