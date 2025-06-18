PETER PIPER PIZZA UNVEILS NEXT-LEVEL FUN WITH NEW PETER PIPER PLAY PARKS

Peter Piper Play Parks offer a dynamic, interactive environment for play and adventure that goes beyond traditional arcade entertainment, specially designed for kids under 56 inches. The trampoline zones and Play Parks offer a fun, supervised space where kids can climb, jump and explore exciting challenges that build agility, coordination and confidence.

"Our new Peter Piper Play Parks are an exciting addition that delivers exactly what parents are looking for - safe, engaging spaces where kids can jump, play and stay active," said Genaro Perez, chief marketing officer at Peter Piper Pizza. "Designed specifically for younger guests, this space allows smaller kids to have fun freely, giving parents peace of mind. It's perfect for indoor family fun this summer, when Arizona and New Mexico's desert heat is at its peak."

Peter Piper Play Parks are now open, with all-day, unlimited play starting at just $10 Monday through Thursday and $12-$15 Friday through Sunday.

Guests with a Summer Pass can unlock even more value with exclusive discounts on Peter Piper Play Park admission, including 20% off for Fun Pass holders, 30% off for Big Fun Pass holders and 50% off for Mega Fun Pass holders.

About Peter Piper, LLC

Peter Piper, LLC, a wholly owned subsidiary of CEC Entertainment, LLC, was founded in Glendale, Arizona, in 1973. Peter Piper Pizza features dining, entertainment and carryout with a neighborhood pizzeria feel and "the fun is baked in" culture across its more than 120 locations in the U.S. and Mexico. Peter Piper Pizza takes pride in delivering made-from-scratch pizza dough every day and providing the highest quality food and fun that reconnects family and friends. With the latest technology and games, ever-popular weekday all-you-can-eat lunch buffets and beer for adults, Peter Piper Pizza appeals to parents and kids alike. Peter Piper Pizza supports children's education through fundraising events and gives more than $600,000 annually to schools, hospitals and nonprofits that focus on children's education and development. Peter Piper Pizza was named the most-loved consumer brand in Arizona, according to a study conducted by OnDeck in 2023. For more information, visit peterpiperpizza .

