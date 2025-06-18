Denver Tourism Matches Record-Breaking Year In 2024

MENAFN - PR Newswire) "Tourism is vital to the Denver economy, and we are pleased to see 2024 numbers in line with 2023, which matched our expectations," said Richard W. Scharf, President and CEO of Visit Denver. "After 2023's strong results, where Denver's results exceeded those of many other cities that did not fully recover until 2024, keeping pace is an accomplishment that shows the combined strength of the tourism product in Denver and the promotional efforts of the organization. We are proud that Denver had such a strong showing with the economic headwinds last year and in an increasingly competitive market. We are equally proud that the tourism industry was able to support 73,500 jobs across the metro area last year, and to generate millions in state and local taxes." (Employment figures source: Dean Runyan Associates 2024 Economic Impact of Travel Study)

Overnight visitors totaled 19.8 million, generating $8.7 billion in spending, on par with 2023's record-breaking year. Overnight leisure visitors totaled 17.4 million, consistent with 2023's record-setting year.

Longwoods International provided the Denver visitor data through their annual visitor profile study, which they have conducted for Denver since 1994. Top tourism destinations from around the country and world rely on Longwoods' research and peer-reviewed methodology to provide standardized visitor tracking tools.

"The 2024 study shows that Denver continues to succeed in key areas of the visitor market, particularly in comparison to the 2019, pre-Covid high water marks, with total visitation up 16% and overnight visitor spending up 45% since then. Maintaining the levels set in the blockbuster year of 2023 is a win, especially since American travelers were more likely to consider overseas visits due to the strength of the U.S. dollar last year," said Amir Eylon, President and CEO of Longwoods International. "Denver's unique positioning as a 'best of both worlds' destination, with its many exciting city experiences and the appeal of Colorado's Rocky Mountains, continues to resonate with travelers looking for unique, memorable vacation experiences."

The study confirmed that Denver is a year-round destination with overnight visitation spread evenly throughout the year, with slight preferences toward summer. Denver saw 22% of visitors in Q1, 26% in Q2, 28% in Q3 and 23% in Q4. The data suggests travelers enjoy their trips and have plenty of reason to return, with 80% of overnight visitors being repeat guests.

The data further showed how crucial Denver International Airport and its air service is for continued strong Denver tourism trends. In 2024, 36% of overnight Denver visitors arrived by plane, compared to the national average of just 24%. The airport, as well as Visit Denver's partnership with the Colorado Tourism Office, are key to Denver's position as both a destination and a gateway to the rest of the state with overnight Denver visitors spending an average of 2.7 nights, or nearly 70% of their trip in Denver, with the remainder in other parts of the Centennial State.

A separate Return on Investment (ROI) study from Longwoods International showed specific, measurable results from Visit Denver's 2024 spring/summer targeted advertising campaign, the organization's largest campaign of the year. That study showed that campaign was directly responsible for:



3 million incremental trips

$1.3 billion in incremental spending

$143 million in incremental state and local taxes, including more than $106 million for Denver Combined, these results account for an ROI of $217 in incremental spending and $24 in incremental taxes for each $1 spent in advertising

Key Data from the 2024 Visitor Study



Denver welcomed 37.1 million total visitors in 2024: 19.8 million overnight visitors and 17.3 million day visitors

Overnight leisure visitors totaled 17.4 million in 2024. That includes a record 8.7 million "marketable" visitors, those most open to tourism promotions, a 14% increase over 2023

Denver visitors spent $10.3 billion in 2024, including $8.7 billion from overnight visitors and an additional $1.7 billion in spending from day visitors

Expenditures by overnight visitors averaged $437 per person per trip, an increase from 2023:



Transportation spending within the destination reached nearly $3 billion



Lodging spending hit almost $2.5 billion



Restaurant Food and Beverage spend reached nearly $1.5 billion



Retail Purchases totaled just over $1 billion, with 57% of visitors shopping at locally-owned businesses compared to 48% nationally Recreation, Sightseeing and Entertainment expenditures totaled $735 million

The top four states originating overnight trips to Denver in 2024, outside of Colorado, were the same as 2023:



Texas

California

Florida Arizona

The top five cities from outside of Colorado sending overnight visitors to Denver in 2024 were:



Los Angeles

New York

Dallas-Ft. Worth

Phoenix Chicago

Note: All are Visit Denver advertising markets

The top-visited attractions for Denver visitors include a wide range of draws throughout the area.

Shopping & Entertainment:

Cherry Creek area (Shopping Center & neighborhood)

16th Street Mall

"LoDo" Lower Downtown Historic District

Denver Pavilions

Outlets at Castle Rock

Colorado Mills

Arts & Performing Arts:

Red Rocks Park & Amphitheatre

Arts district/art gallery neighborhood

Denver Performing Arts Complex

Paid Museums & Attractions:

Denver Zoo

Denver Museum of Nature & Science/Infinity Theater

Downtown Aquarium

Meow Wolf

Denver Botanic Gardens

Denver Art Museum

Sports Events & Activities:

Colorado Rockies baseball

Denver Broncos football

Denver Nuggets basketball

Colorado Mammoth lacrosse

Colorado Avalanche hockey

All data is from the Longwoods International 2024 Annual Visitor Profile Study unless otherwise noted.

Looking Forward



Visit Denver will continue to work with industry partners and experts to monitor international inbound travel, especially from Canada Forecasts suggest travelers plan to spend less on summer travel

