Denver Tourism Matches Record-Breaking Year In 2024
Overnight visitors totaled 19.8 million, generating $8.7 billion in spending, on par with 2023's record-breaking year. Overnight leisure visitors totaled 17.4 million, consistent with 2023's record-setting year.
Longwoods International provided the Denver visitor data through their annual visitor profile study, which they have conducted for Denver since 1994. Top tourism destinations from around the country and world rely on Longwoods' research and peer-reviewed methodology to provide standardized visitor tracking tools.
"The 2024 study shows that Denver continues to succeed in key areas of the visitor market, particularly in comparison to the 2019, pre-Covid high water marks, with total visitation up 16% and overnight visitor spending up 45% since then. Maintaining the levels set in the blockbuster year of 2023 is a win, especially since American travelers were more likely to consider overseas visits due to the strength of the U.S. dollar last year," said Amir Eylon, President and CEO of Longwoods International. "Denver's unique positioning as a 'best of both worlds' destination, with its many exciting city experiences and the appeal of Colorado's Rocky Mountains, continues to resonate with travelers looking for unique, memorable vacation experiences."
The study confirmed that Denver is a year-round destination with overnight visitation spread evenly throughout the year, with slight preferences toward summer. Denver saw 22% of visitors in Q1, 26% in Q2, 28% in Q3 and 23% in Q4. The data suggests travelers enjoy their trips and have plenty of reason to return, with 80% of overnight visitors being repeat guests.
The data further showed how crucial Denver International Airport and its air service is for continued strong Denver tourism trends. In 2024, 36% of overnight Denver visitors arrived by plane, compared to the national average of just 24%. The airport, as well as Visit Denver's partnership with the Colorado Tourism Office, are key to Denver's position as both a destination and a gateway to the rest of the state with overnight Denver visitors spending an average of 2.7 nights, or nearly 70% of their trip in Denver, with the remainder in other parts of the Centennial State.
A separate Return on Investment (ROI) study from Longwoods International showed specific, measurable results from Visit Denver's 2024 spring/summer targeted advertising campaign, the organization's largest campaign of the year. That study showed that campaign was directly responsible for:
-
3 million incremental trips
$1.3 billion in incremental spending
$143 million in incremental state and local taxes, including more than $106 million for Denver
Combined, these results account for an ROI of $217 in incremental spending and $24 in incremental taxes for each $1 spent in advertising
Key Data from the 2024 Visitor Study
-
Denver welcomed 37.1 million total visitors in 2024: 19.8 million overnight visitors and 17.3 million day visitors
Overnight leisure visitors totaled 17.4 million in 2024. That includes a record 8.7 million "marketable" visitors, those most open to tourism promotions, a 14% increase over 2023
Denver visitors spent $10.3 billion in 2024, including $8.7 billion from overnight visitors and an additional $1.7 billion in spending from day visitors
Expenditures by overnight visitors averaged $437 per person per trip, an increase from 2023:
-
Transportation spending within the destination reached nearly $3 billion
Lodging spending hit almost $2.5 billion
Restaurant Food and Beverage spend reached nearly $1.5 billion
Retail Purchases totaled just over $1 billion, with 57% of visitors shopping at locally-owned businesses compared to 48% nationally
Recreation, Sightseeing and Entertainment expenditures totaled $735 million
The top four states originating overnight trips to Denver in 2024, outside of Colorado, were the same as 2023:
-
Texas
California
Florida
Arizona
The top five cities from outside of Colorado sending overnight visitors to Denver in 2024 were:
-
Los Angeles
New York
Dallas-Ft. Worth
Phoenix
Chicago
Note: All are Visit Denver advertising markets
The top-visited attractions for Denver visitors include a wide range of draws throughout the area.
Shopping & Entertainment:
Cherry Creek area (Shopping Center & neighborhood)
16th Street Mall
"LoDo" Lower Downtown Historic District
Denver Pavilions
Outlets at Castle Rock
Colorado Mills
Arts & Performing Arts:
Red Rocks Park & Amphitheatre
Arts district/art gallery neighborhood
Denver Performing Arts Complex
Paid Museums & Attractions:
Denver Zoo
Denver Museum of Nature & Science/Infinity Theater
Downtown Aquarium
Meow Wolf
Denver Botanic Gardens
Denver Art Museum
Sports Events & Activities:
Colorado Rockies baseball
Denver Broncos football
Denver Nuggets basketball
Colorado Mammoth lacrosse
Colorado Avalanche hockey
All data is from the Longwoods International 2024 Annual Visitor Profile Study unless otherwise noted.
Looking Forward
-
Visit Denver will continue to work with industry partners and experts to monitor international inbound travel, especially from Canada
Forecasts suggest travelers plan to spend less on summer travel
