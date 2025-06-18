$24.8 Bn Digital Circular Economy Market Opportunities And Strategies To 2034: Saas Innovations Set To Revolutionize Waste Management And Boost Sustainability

Dublin, June 18, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Digital Circular Economy Market Opportunities and Strategies to 2034" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

This report describes and explains the digital circular economy market and covers 2019-2024, termed the historic period, and 2024-2029, 2034F termed the forecast period. The report evaluates the market across each region and for the major economies within each region.



The global digital circular economy market reached a value of nearly $2.9 billion in 2024, having grown at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 21.90% since 2019. The market is expected to grow from $2.9 billion in 2024 to $8.6 billion in 2029 at a rate of 24.29%. The market is then expected to grow at a CAGR of 23.58% from 2029 and reach $24.8 billion in 2034.

The global digital circular economy market is fairly fragmented, with a large number of small players in the market. The top ten competitors in the market made up to 18.76% of the total market in 2023. SAP SE was the largest competitor with a 3.15% share of the market, followed by International Business Machines Corporation with 2.83%, Microsoft Corporation with 2.61%, Alphabet Inc. with 2.32%, Oracle Corporation with 2.15%, Capgemini SE with 1.32%, Cisco Systems Inc. with 1.16%, Rubicon Technologies LLC with 1.13%, Accenture plc with 1.07% and Dassault Systemes SE with 1.02%.

Growth in the historic period resulted from investment and funding for circular startups, rise in smart city initiatives, growth in government initiatives and rise of the sharing economy. Factors that negatively affected growth in the historic period were high initial investment costs and lack of standardized regulations. Going forward, increase in demand for sustainable products, rise in digital transformation across industries, surge in e-waste awareness and increasing adoption of AI, IoT and blockchain will drive the growth. Factors that could hinder the growth of the digital circular economy market in the future include data security concerns and lack of skilled personnel.

North America was the largest region in the digital circular economy market, accounting for 31.13% or $903.24 million of the total in 2024. It was followed by Western Europe, Asia-Pacific and then the other regions. Going forward, the fastest-growing regions in the digital circular economy market will be Asia-Pacific and Eastern Europe where growth will be at CAGRs of 30.26% and 28.49% respectively. These will be followed by Africa and South America where the markets are expected to grow at CAGRs of 25.90% and 25.62% respectively.

The digital circular economy market is segmented by offering into software and services. The software market was the largest segment of the digital circular economy market segmented by offering, accounting for 34.66% or $1.87 billion of the total in 2024. Going forward, the software segment is expected to be the fastest growing segment in the digital circular economy market segmented by offering, at a CAGR of 27.37% during 2024-2029.

The digital circular economy market is segmented by technology into blockchain and distributed ledger technology, internet of things (IOT), artificial intelligence (AI) and machine learning (ML), virtual reality (VR) and augmented reality (AR), virtual reality (VR)-based training, cloud computing and other technologies. The internet of things (IOT) market was the largest segment of the digital circular economy market segmented by technology, accounting for 27.39% or $794.59 million of the total in 2024. Going forward, the artificial intelligence (AI) and machine learning (ML) segment is expected to be the fastest growing segment in the digital circular economy market segmented by technology, at a CAGR of 36.54% during 2024-2029.

The digital circular economy market is segmented by application into supply chain and material tracking, resource optimization and efficiency, digital resale and reuse, reverse logistics and remanufacturing, circular economy reporting and compliance, circular waste management and recycling, smart material selection and testing and other applications. The digital resale and reuse market was the largest segment of the digital circular economy market segmented by application, accounting for 19.65% or $570.1 million of the total in 2024. Going forward, the digital resale and reuse segment is expected to be the fastest growing segment in the digital circular economy market segmented by application, at a CAGR of 34.75% during 2024-2029.

The digital circular economy market is segmented by end-user into consumer electronics, information technology (IT) and telecom, automotive, manufacturing, construction and building and other end users. The consumer electronics market was the largest segment of the digital circular economy market segmented by end-user, accounting for 29.38% or $852.33 million of the total in 2024. Going forward, the information technology (IT) and telecom segment is expected to be the fastest growing segment in the digital circular economy market segmented by end-user, at a CAGR of 30.27% during 2024-2029.

The top opportunities in the digital circular economy markets segmented by offering will arise in the software segment, which will gain $4.41 billion of global annual sales by 2029. The top opportunities in the digital circular economy markets segmented by technology will arise in the artificial intelligence (AI) and machine learning (ML) segment, which will gain $2.01 billion of global annual sales by 2029. The top opportunities in the digital circular economy markets segmented by application will arise in the digital resale and reuse segment, which will gain $1.96 billion of global annual sales by 2029. The top opportunities in the digital circular economy markets segmented by end-user will arise in the information technology (IT) and telecom segment, which will gain $1.71 billion of global annual sales by 2029. The digital circular economy market size will gain the most in the USA at $1.2 billion.

Market-trend-based strategies for the digital circular economy market include revolutionizing waste management with advanced SaaS solutions for sustainability and compliance, new waste management software to boost US recycling efficiency, introduction of integrated solutions for efficient infrastructure lifecycle management and strategic partnerships driving sustainability and advancing the circular economy. Player-adopted strategies in the digital circular economy market include focus on strengthening business operations through new launching new product solutions and strategic partnerships to better serve the industry and to develop business expertise.

To take advantage of the opportunities, the analyst recommends the digital circular economy companies to focus on scaling saas platforms to address compliance and efficiency in waste management, focus on expanding integrated waste management software to improve us recycling efficiency, focus on integrated asset lifecycle management solutions, focus on integrated asset lifecycle management solutions, focus on artificial intelligence and machine learning to maximize growth, expand in emerging markets, expand in emerging markets, expand in emerging markets, strengthen digital and content marketing efforts, collaborate with influencers and industry partners, focus on digital resale and reuse to capture high-growth demand, focus on information technology and telecom for long-term growth leadership.

