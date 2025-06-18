Nasser Ahmad Khalifa Al Suwaidi Contributes AED 5 Million To Life Endowment Campaign In Support Of People With Chronic Diseases

MENAFN - Mid-East Info) United Arab Emirates, Abu Dhabi, June 2025: Nasser Ahmed Khalifa Al Suwaidi, an Emirati bussinesman has contributed AED 5 million to the Life Endowment campaign in support of individuals living with chronic diseases. The campaign is organized by the Endowments and Minors Funds Authority (Awqaf Abu Dhabi) under the slogan“With you for Life.”

This generous contribution reflects support of the campaign's goal to provide sustainable and continuous funding to help treat the most in need patients with chronic diseases. The campaign seeks to raise contributions to establish a dedicated endowment with proceeds that fund treatment costs for those in need. The endowment proceeds will also be invested in the development of healthcare services, the provision of medicines, and mental health support for patients.

Nasser Ahmad Khalifa Al Suwaidi praised the Life Endowment campaign and its objectives, emphasizing the vital importance of the healthcare sector and the sustainability of its services as a cornerstone for enhancing the quality of life across all segments of society. Under the guidance of its wise leadership, the UAE gives top priority to sectors that directly affect people's needs and continuously works to develop and improve them according to the highest international standards.

Nasser Ahmed Khalifa Al Suwaidi stated:“Sustainability has become a defining approach in charitable and humanitarian efforts in the UAE. By expanding the use of the endowment and investing its returns, the country is maximizing the positive impact of charitable work to reach more beneficiaries and drive the development of social sectors both locally and globally. This represents a model for embedding new concepts in sustainable charitable and humanitarian work.”

He added:“The solidarity and cohesion we witness in UAE society are exceptional examples of a unified community bound by values of generosity. During this Year of the Community, the widespread response to social initiatives like the Life Endowment campaign highlights the strength of unity in our society and offers greater optimism for a better future for the nation and its people.”

The Life Endowment campaign, which aims to support individuals living with chronic diseases, has received strong interest since its launch from individuals, institutions, private sector companies, and the broader business community, all seeking to contribute to the sustainability of healthcare services.

