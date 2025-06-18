Biobot Analytics Announces New Funding Round Led By Valor Equity Partners Expands Board Of Directors

MENAFN - PR Newswire) The capital will support the company's expanding suite of wastewater intelligence offerings, enabling continued innovation in advanced analytics, product development, and partnerships across government and commercial sectors.



As part of this round, Biobot is pleased to welcome new board members:



Vivek Pattipati , Partner at Valor Equity Partners, joins as Board Director

Andrew Perlman , Partner at Atreides Management, joins as Board Director Vivjan Myrto , Managing Partner at Hyperplane, joins as Board Observer

They join Biobot's cofounders and existing Board Directors, Dr. Mariana Matus and Newsha Ghaeli , in guiding the company's long-term strategy.

"We are proud to be backed by some of the most forward-thinking investors in the tech industry," said Dr. Mariana Matus, CEO of Biobot Analytics. "Their support and insight will be instrumental as we build a new category of health intelligence-using wastewater data to create a safer, healthier, and more resilient society."

"Biobot is a category-defining company with a bold vision for the future of healthcare and biosecurity," said Vivek Pattipati, Partner at Valor Equity Partners. "We're excited to support the talented team at Biobot as they bring innovative new products to market."

Founded at the Massachusetts Institute of Technology, Biobot Analytics pioneered wastewater-based epidemiology in cities. From tracking COVID-19 trends across hundreds of communities to detecting opioid use and other health indicators, Biobot's technology empowers governments and organizations with critical data.

About Biobot Analytics

Biobot Analytics is the global leader in wastewater intelligence. By analyzing wastewater, Biobot delivers real-time, community-wide insights into population health, empowering governments and organizations to identify outbreaks, monitor behavioral trends, and prepare for emerging threats. Learn more at .

