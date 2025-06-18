Dr. Renuka Kulkarni Joins Gestalt As Chief Medical Officer
Dr. Renuka Kulkarni joins Gestalt as Chief Medical Officer, with expertise in AI, pathology, and diagnostic workflows.Post thi
Before joining Gestalt, Dr. Kulkarni played a pivotal role in developing one of the earliest digital pathology programs at a leading full-service reference laboratory. Her extensive hands-on experience with Gestalt's solutions, as a customer and direct user for four years, along with image analysis platforms, and combined with her understanding of real-world lab operations, positions her to help bridge the clinical and commercial realms-ensuring the scalability and impact of Gestalt's solutions.
As CMO, Dr. Kulkarni will help shape the development of next-generation diagnostic tools, supporting Gestalt's mission to enhance diagnostic accuracy, efficiency, and interoperability across health systems worldwide.
"I'm honored to join Gestalt at such a transformative moment in digital pathology," said Dr. Kulkarni. "Together, we have the opportunity to shape solutions that truly serve pathologists and ultimately improve outcomes for patients everywhere."
About Gestalt: Gestalt transforms pathology through an intelligent, configurable, vendor-neutral, and AI-driven digital workflow that provides true interoperability enabling pathologists to diagnose* diseases faster and more efficiently. Our PathFlow solution consists of professional, education, and research modules for ease of mixing and matching the digital needs of your facility in a single solution, freeing pathologists from tedious, repetitive, and manual tasks, allowing them to focus on their expertise – providing invaluable experience where it matters most. To learn more, visit and follow @Gestalt on LinkedIn .
SOURCE Gestalt Diagnostics
