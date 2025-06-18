West Texas Panhandle AI Factory and data center campus video showcase: 8888CRE's 5,000-acre site features a 250 MW behind-the-meter power ramp, direct 345 kV SPP grid interconnect, 2025 wind PPA, and an on-site natural gas microgrid scalable to 1 GW. Zayo and AT&T fiber backbone, municipal water access, and Lubbock's skilled workforce within 35 minutes of this turnkey hyperscale colocation solution the trusted choice of global cloud and AI infrastructure leaders. (8888CRE Roxanne Marquis)

Aerial rendering of contiguous land in West Texas Panhandle AI data center campus showing 250 MW behind-the-meter power ramp to 750 MW, 345 kV SPP interconnect, wind-offtake corridor and high-pressure gas route primed for 500 megawatt (MW) scalable microgrid to 1 gigawatt (GW) on ranch land (8888CRE Roxanne Marquis)

West Texas Panhandle Site Offers 500 MW Behind-the-Meter Ramp by 2026, 345 kV Access, and Gas-Fired Expansion-Positioning Texas as the Global Epicenter for AI Data Center Development

DALLAS, June 18, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- A multiple gigawatt (GW) 5,000-acre West Texas Panhandle campus listed by Roxanne Marquis of 8888CRE offers three independent power lanes: a 250 megawatt (MW) behind-the-meter ramp by mid-2026, a 250 MW wind offtake the same year, and a high-pressure gas line that can fuel an extra 500 MW of onsite generation inside 12 months with a possible ramp up to 1GW over 2 years. With its own 345 kV frontage-and the ability to loop straight into the SPP grid-the site arrives just as Texas races to lock down multi-gigawatt blocks for next-gen AI data-center builds. (Wind-offtake open until July 2025; first gas-turbine slots lock Aug 2025.) Developers may request the full data-room package from broker Roxanne Marquis, +1-972-805-7587.

Texas is on pace to add several new AI–ready data–center loads as Damac, Google, Nvidia, OpenAI and other global players funnel record capital into the state's power–rich corridors, according to recent company filings and ERCOT interconnection queues.

Key Features



5,000-Acre Campus : Multiple-gigawatt-scale tract optimized for hyperscale deployments.

Three Independent Power Lanes



250 MW behind-the-meter microgrid operational by mid-2026



250 MW dedicated wind-offtake available in 2026 (open until July 2025)



High-pressure gas line enabling 500 MW of on-site generation within 12 months (first turbine slots lock August 2025), expandable to 1 GW over two years

345 kV Transmission Frontage : Switch-yard ready for direct loop-in to the SPP grid, minimizing interconnection delays

Phased Build-Out Timelines : Rapid-deployment power ramps aligned with major AI and data-center timelines

Vibrant Regional Workforce – Lubbock-just 35 minutes away-has a 230,000-strong metro area with a 35% bachelor's-degree rate and robust workforce programs, swiftly supplying skilled trades and tech talent. Broker Contact : Roxanne Marquis, +1 972-805-7587, for complete site package and next-steps guidance

"As AI workloads double and infrastructure demand surges across Texas, developers need sites that deliver real-world capacity day one," said Marquis. "This Panhandle campus removes the biggest barrier-power-so projects can break ground immediately and scale seamlessly."

FEATURED TEXAS LAND PORTFOLIO: SITES FOR HYPERSCALE, AI & CRYPTO (8888CRE ) From 82 acres in West Texas-ideal for a edge or modular AI deployment-to a power-rich 5,000-acre Panhandle tract with 345 kV transmission frontage, 8888CRE's current listings span every scale of digital-infrastructure demand. In the Dallas–Fort Worth metro, we control a 1 GW ground-lease opportunity subdivided into four 250 MW blocks scheduled to energize in 2028, plus a strategic 1,500-acre parcel positioned for hyperscale campus development or phased colocation expansion that is seeking a JV partner or developer take down. For crypto or AI training workloads, an 88-acre site between Waco's Space X and Austin offers substation adjacency while being outside of city jurisdiction for ease of development. Whether you're seeking turnkey power, long-term scalability, or a partnership structure that aligns capital with growth, Roxanne Marquis and 8888CRE deliver the sites-and collaborates on the utility pathways-to fast-track your next data center project in Texas.

8888CRE POSITIONS TEXAS SITES FOR GLOBAL AI DATA CENTER DEVELOPERS 8888CRE is the only brokerage laser-focused on Texas data-center land, uniting power-ready acreage with global buyers and capital from Bahrain, Brazil, Canada, France, Germany, Japan, South Korea, Netherlands, Qatar, Saudi Arabia, Singapore, Spain, Switzerland, the UAE, the UK, and every major U.S. tech hub. Led by industry veteran Roxanne Marquis, the firm couples deep local utility relationships-Oncor, AEP, ERCOT, SPP-with a worldwide network of hyperscalers, REITs, and infrastructure funds to fast-track interconnection studies, fiber pathing, zoning entitlements, and build-to-suit negotiations. Whether structuring a 500 MW behind-the-meter microgrid, securing multi-hour BESS integration, or packaging off-market acreage for AI, colocation, and edge deployments, 8888CRE delivers turnkey site solutions that shorten timelines, de-risk investments, and maximize long-term asset value for both landowners and data-center developers.

SEEKING CHANNEL PARTNERS FOR TEXAS AI FACTORY CAMPUS PIPELINE 8888CRE is seeking partners that can supply power blocks, project capital, study underwriting, interim land or asset acquisitions, and rapid shell construction. If you can compress timelines, boost power or network speed, or de-risk large-scale AI builds, email a your two-sentence capability brief and the scale you can deliver to Roxanne Marquis or call +1 972-805-7587.

LAND BANK OPPORTUNITY 8888CRE's forward pipeline includes several Texas tracts. We're inviting land bank partners who can step in during that 12 to 18-month interim - acquiring sites now, funding critical studies, and exiting once interconnection or entitlement milestones unlock end-user take-downs.

ARE YOU SITTING ON THE NEXT DATA CENTER POWER SITE? If you own land in Texas you may be sitting on one of the most valuable assets in today's AI-driven economy. Hyperscalers are actively seeking sites for data center campuses, and demand is outpacing supply. At 8888CRE, we specialize in positioning land for maximum value by aligning it with infrastructure, power strategy, and global buyer requirements. We discreetly market qualifying properties to serious buyers. If your land has potential, we'll unlock it. Let's have a confidential conversation about what it's really worth in today's AI market.

TEXAS, THE NEXUS OF GLOBAL AI INFRASTRUCTURE Texas's unparalleled alignment of energy, land, policy, and investor enthusiasm positions it as the undisputed epicenter of global AI infrastructure. With developments stretching from Amarillo to Marfa, and from Abilene to Lancaster, the race is on-and Roxanne Marquis stands ready. Renowned for her expertise in zoning analysis, cross-border partnerships, and strategic market forecasting, Roxanne has helped both private equity and corporate clients capture lucrative opportunities in the fast-evolving technology sector. Her latest book, Unlocking Profits in AI Data Center Real Estate, provides actionable insights on site selection, utility negotiations, and sustainability strategies-empowering developers, investors, and landowners to thrive in this competitive arena.

CONTACT Roxanne Marquis | 8888CRE

+1 972-805-7587

[email protected]



Broker 0688187

ABOUT 8888CRE 8888CRE is a Texas-based commercial real estate firm specializing in high-powered land for AI, hyperscale, BESS, and data center development. With deep expertise in utility negotiations and market positioning, the firm helps landowners unlock value while supporting the most advanced digital infrastructure projects worldwide.

Press Contact:

Roxanne Marquis

Broker, 8888CRE

[email protected]

+1 972-805-7587

SOURCE 8888cre

