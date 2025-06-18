Certiport Recognizes Florida Teacher As Educator Of The Year

MENAFN - PR Newswire) "We need more educators like Kim," said Dr. Gary Gates, Managing Director, Pearson VUE. "With such rapid changes happening in the workforce, students need to prepare earlier and earlier for career success. Her commitment to teaching real-world skills to her middle school students is inspiring. She reminds all of us at Pearson that you're never too young to learn career skills."

Kim has been teaching as well as learning technology with her students for fourteen years in Santa Rosa County, Florida. For the last ten of those years, she's been a career and technical educator, helping Woodlawn Beach Middle School students earn valuable, resume-building certifications in Microsoft Office , Entrepreneurship and Small Business , and Professional Communications . She loves being at the forefront of technology and always aims to keep classroom instruction engaging and relevant to prepare students for career and college readiness.

Known for her caring demeanor and unique hands-on approach, Kim adeptly helps her students develop the business skills they need to succeed in the workforce. She is beloved by her students, regularly called a favorite. "Miss Kayser loves the material she teaches," said Milo Atwell, a former Woodlawn Beach Middle School student. "She loves all her students. Everyone is very positive in her class because she makes the material so fun."

Her respect and reputation extend beyond her classroom, and she often serves as an expert for the district as well. "Kim is an amazing motivator and educator. Watching her engage with her students, you can feel how much she cares. She's also an amazing peer and colleague. She's someone who I look up to and someone I call regularly for teacher feedback," said Charlin Knight, CTE Director of Santa Rosa County District Schools. "She's one of our CTE leaders, and I am incredibly proud of her accomplishments and the contributions she's making at Woodlawn Beach."

SOURCE Pearson Vue