Bioxytran Secures A Source Of GMP Quality Camel Hemoglobin

BOSTON, MASSACHUSETTS, June 18, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- BIOXYTRAN, INC. (OTCQB: BIXT) (the“Company”), a clinical stage biotechnology company developing drugs to treat stroke, Alzheimer's disease, and viruses, has a secured a GMP quality source of camel hemoglobin with help from the Heme Foundation.

The Heme foundation, dedicated to solving the worlds blood shortages, is partnered with Bioxytran in a $10 million Joint Venture (JV) to develop a Universal Oxygen Carrier (UOC). Through this collaboration, Bioxtyran now has a long-term source of GMP quality camel hemoglobin – a crucial component for advancing this innovative oxygen transport system. Growing interest in the UOC project is expected to drive increased donations to the foundation. Bioxytran is the Heme Foundation's primary contractor on the UOC project.

Securing a stable and reliable source of GMP quality hemoglobin is vital to the success of the UOC project. Some of the properties of camel hemoglobin make it the ideal building block because there is no perceived threat of mad cow disease compared to cow hemoglobin. Additionally, the half-life of the hemoglobin is significantly higher than a cow when measured in the final production phase. In general, camels have a higher concentration of hemoglobin in their blood cells along with a higher red blood cell count.

Because camels thrive in harsh climates their hemoglobin is more resilient and maintains oxygen carrying capacity even under high temperatures or salt concentrations. The extreme conditions in which they live adapted their hemoglobin to be much more stable than a cow's. Studies show that camel hemoglobin exhibits lower fluctuation near the heme binding site which means its more stable and has a nominal impact on the oxygen carrying capacity. These efficiencies could boost the overall impact and scalability of the UOC project.

Under the terms of the JV, Bioxytran retains full intellectual property rights for UOC development, which could unlock millions in research advancements applicable to our leading oxygen transport molecule, BXT-25. The drug was designed to permeate blood clots and improve outcomes in a number of indications that include dementia, stroke, Traumatic Brain Injury (TBI), and Alzheimer's Disease.

“This supply agreement is a major milestone in our long-term strategy for BXT-25 and the UOC,” said David Platt, CEO of Bioxtyran Inc.“Having a reliable supplier not only strengthens our work with the Heme Foundation but could also accelerate non-dilutive funding, fueling innovation in oxygen transport technology. Camel hemoglobin offers powerful advantages and we are excited about this new supplier relationship.”

About the Heme Foundation

The Heme Foundation is a 501(c)(3) nonprofit founded in 2021 and based in Bethlehem, Pennsylvania. Their mission is to provide the world with an alternative for blood transfusions using UOC to eliminate the need for a complex supply chain and to abate the cold chain storage requirements for lifesaving blood transfusions.

About Bioxytran, Inc.

Bioxytran, Inc. is at the forefront of developing complex carbohydrate-based therapeutics to address critical unmet medical needs in its three core platform technologies. These include virology, cancer metastasis, and oxygen transport. In addition to ProLectin-M, Bioxytran is advancing programs for pulmonary fibrosis and stroke treatment. When utilized by paramedics at the time of diagnosis BXT-25 has the possibility of reducing what is known as the time until needle by over 90%. For more information, visit

