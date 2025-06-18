North Dallas Bank & Trust Co. Declares Regular Dividend
The current dividends are based on NDBT's current financial condition and are not a guarantee that dividends will continue to be paid in the future. Further information about NDBT's dividend declaration is available from Glenn Henry, Chief Financial Officer.
ABOUT NDBT
Founded in 1961, NDBT (North Dallas Bank & Trust Co.) is an independent community bank with five banking centers located in Dallas, Addison, Frisco, Las Colinas, and Plano. Headquartered on the corner of Preston Road and LBJ at 12900 Preston Road in Dallas, NDBT is dedicated to helping people make smarter choices in business and life by offering authentic banking solutions, wealth management, and innovative online banking tools. Member FDIC. NDBT is an Equal Housing Lender. For more information, call 972.716.7100, or visit online at .
Media Contact:
Brian C. Jensen
972-716-7124
