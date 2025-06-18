Posifa Technologies To Highlight MEMS Anemometer Sensors, A2L Leak Detectors, And Vacuum Gauges And Transducers At Sensors Converge 2025

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) SAN JOSE, Calif., June 18, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Posifa Technologies today announced that it will exhibit at Sensors Converge 2025, taking place June 25-26 at the Santa Clara Convention Center. In booth 509, the company will spotlight its latest MEMS-based anemometer sensors designed for airspeed monitoring in HVAC and airflow measurement applications, alongside solutions for refrigerant leak detection and vacuum sensing.

At the forefront of Posifa's display at Sensors Converge 2025 will be its PAV5000 series anemometer sensors, developed for seamless integration into portable anemometers and fixed in-duct air velocity monitors. Fully calibrated and temperature-compensated, the PAV5000 delivers precise airflow readings in a robust, probe-style package. Its solid silicon chip is flush-mounted onto a PCB - a design that resists damage from vibration, drops, and collisions, unlike fragile thermistor-based alternatives.

Also on display will be Posifa's MEMS-based PGS6454-R and PGS6032-R A2L refrigerant leak sensors, which are UL-recognized for compliance with UL 60335-2-40:2022. The devices enable fast, accurate A2L refrigerant leak detection by measuring changes in gas thermal conductivity - ensuring both safety and long-term durability in HVAC systems.

For vacuum applications, Posifa will showcase its PVC6800 series MEMS Pirani gauges, which provide ATM to medium vacuum measurements with excellent stability and no need to calibrate replacement probes. In addition, Posifa's PVC4000-C and PVC5800 transducers will be on display. Designed for OEM integration, these transducers provide compact, calibrated performance for digital vacuum gauges and leak detection systems.

For more information about Posifa Technologies' exhibit at Sensors Converge 2025, visit .

About Posifa Technologies

Formerly known as Posifa Microsystems, Posifa Technologies designs and manufactures high-performance, low-cost sensor and sensing solutions, including flow and gas sensors, and vacuum sensors and gauges. The company's products are designed to meet the needs of demanding applications in HVAC, battery management systems, medical devices, data centers, and more. Posifa serves its global customer base through direct sales and a network of distributors in the United States, Europe, Korea, and Taiwan. The company is headquartered in San Jose, California, with an office in Shenzhen, China. More information on Posifa Technologies is available at .

Link to further information:



Agency contact:

Bob Decker

Redpines

+1 415-409-0233

...