Assam CM Criticises Rahul Gandhi Over 'Cow Slaughter' Remarks
Addressing reporters, Sarma accused LoP Rahul Gandhi of harbouring a“biased mindset” and questioned the logic behind insinuations that Hindu groups might have been involved in desecrating a temple with cow remains.
“If Hindus were to dispose of meat, it would be pork, not beef. These kinds of statements expose a deeply rooted prejudice,” he said.
The Chief Minister was reacting to a controversy surrounding a Congress functionary, considered close to LoP Rahul Gandhi, who reportedly suggested that the cow parts found at a temple site in Assam may have been planted by Hindu groups themselves.
Refuting the allegation with strong words, Sarma said,“If a cow's head was found at a temple, where is the rest of the carcass? Are we to believe that Hindu groups would slaughter a cow, leave the head, and consume the rest of the meat? What is Rahul Gandhi trying to imply? This is not just absurd, it is inflammatory.”
Sarma also asserted that all individuals arrested in the case belonged to a specific community, yet LoP Rahul Gandhi's camp is attempting to shift the blame onto Hindus.
“It is a vile distortion of facts, clearly aimed at creating communal rifts,” he said.
The Chief Minister concluded by stating that such provocative rhetoric is a key reason why many Hindus feel alienated from the Congress party.
He accused the Opposition of consistently targeting Hindu beliefs under the cover of political narratives.
