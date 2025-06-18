Galxe Wins World Future Award As Best Web3 Growth Platform

According to the Awards Board, Galxe stood out for its "pioneering role in redefining how web3 ecosystems scale." It added that, not only is the web3 growth platform "enabling seamless and secure user experiences through AI, blockchain, and zero-knowledge technology," but that Galxe is "also laying the foundation for a new generation of decentralized engagement, marketing, and identity infrastructure."

The Board also commended Galxe's "commitment to building privacy-first, sybil attack-resistant systems that empower businesses with scalable, secure growth structures."

Commenting on the award win, Galxe's co-founder Charles Wayn, said: "We're honored to be recognized by the World Future Awards. To date, we have onboarded over 34 million people into the web3 ecosystem and have worked with over 7,000 brands, making us a foundational layer for the growth of blockchain projects it's through flagship tools like Quest or our newest growth and analytics solution, Starboard , Galxe equips teams with a complete, all-in-one growth stack to scale smarter and faster."

About Galxe

Galxe is web3's leading growth platform, trusted by over 34 million users and more than 7,000 brands globally. Built on Gravity-Galxe's ultra high-performance Layer 1 blockchain-the Galxe Platform unifies onboarding, identity verification, automation, and user engagement into one seamless experience.

Industry leaders like Coinbase, Polygon, and Optimism rely on the Galxe Platform to grow and activate their communities and drive engagement across their ecosystems.

By harmonizing fragmented tools into a single, unified web3 growth engine, Galxe enables industry leaders to build smarter, scale faster, and engage more effectively.

About The World Future Awards

World Future Awards is a global award that selects, recognizes, celebrates, and promotes the best products, software, and services that will transform the global economy and define the landscape of the future. The organization researches inventions across all categories, including technology, beauty, health care, food, home, and entertainment, that are making the world better, smarter, or even a bit more fun.

