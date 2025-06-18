Blue Cross And Blue Shield Of Texas Awards $2M In Community Grants

Funding will support 84 programs focused on improving the health of Texans

RICHARDSON, Texas, June 18, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Texas is proud to award $2 million in Blue ImpactSM grants to 84 community-based organizations statewide. The selected organizations are focused on improving access to care and addressing social factors that impact the health of Texans.

The 2025-2026 Blue Impact grantees were selected following an extensive evaluation process. The Blue Impact grant program is part of BCBSTX's efforts to support optimal health outcomes for all Texans.

"Throughout our 95 years of serving Texas, Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Texas remains committed to the belief that lasting change is built through collective action and community-driven solutions," said Jim Springfield, BCBSTX president. "We're honored to collaborate with Blue Impact grant recipients across the state, empowering their expertise and passion to strengthen local communities, and inspire healthier futures."

BCBSTX's grant program is focused on five key pillars - economic opportunity and stability, nutrition, neighborhood and built environment, locally defined health solutions and optimal health outcomes.

"It's incredibly rewarding to see our Blue Impact grantees use this funding to enhance the health and well-being of underrepresented Texans," said Patty Escoe, vice president of Texas plan operations. "For decades, we've worked in close collaboration with local community organizations, staying committed to sustainable solutions and aligning our investments where the data supports lasting change in people's lives."

For a full list of 2025-2026 Blue Impact grantees, click here .

BCBSTX has awarded more than $27 million in grants to community organizations statewide since 2011, touching the lives of millions of Texas children and families.

Along with Blue Impact grants, BCBSTX also supports local communities through sponsorships, in-kind donations, employee volunteerism and disaster relief. In 2025, BCBSTX is investing an additional $2 million in grant funding to organizations that align with the Special Beginnings® Maternal and Infant Health Initiative aimed at improving health outcomes for Texas moms and babies.

About Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Texas

Celebrating 95 years of helping improve the health of Texans, Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Texas - the only statewide, customer-owned health insurer in Texas - is the largest provider of health benefits in the state, working with more than 168,000 physicians and health care practitioners, and 550 hospitals to serve eight million members in all 254 counties. BCBSTX is a Division of Health Care Service Corporation (which operates Blue Cross and Blue Shield plans in Texas, Illinois, Montana, Oklahoma, and New Mexico). Health Care Service Corporation is a Mutual Legal Reserve Company and an Independent Licensee of the Blue Cross and Blue Shield Association.

Media Contacts:

Dawn Kahle

Parris Kane-Ariola

[email protected]

SOURCE Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Texas

WANT YOUR COMPANY'S NEWS FEATURED ON PRNEWSWIRE? 440k+Newsrooms &Influencers 9k+Digital MediaOutlets 270k+JournalistsOpted In GET STARTED