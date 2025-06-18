HED Enhances Service For Education Practice In Welcoming Dan Frank As Strategy & Development Leader

LOS ANGELES, June 18, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- National architecture and engineering company HED is pleased to announce the addition of Dan Frank as Strategy & Development Leader supporting the PreK12 and Higher Education sectors. Based in Los Angeles, Dan brings more than two decades of proven expertise in client engagement and strategic growth across the AEC industry.

Dan's approach is defined by strategic curiosity and a deep appreciation for research and discovery. He is known for immersing himself in the unique dynamics of each client and district, examining capital programs, bond measures, board agendas, and institutional goals to identify meaningful opportunities that align with HED's strengths.

Throughout his career, Dan has directed student housing strategies, driven design-build partnerships, and guided efforts across multiple California regions-from LA to Sacramento to San Diego. His leadership has supported contracts totaling tens of millions in net fees, and he has built deep relationships across the UC and CSU systems, California Community Colleges, PreK–12 districts, and private institutions.

Dan joins HED during a moment of opportunity and momentum, partnering closely with sector leaders to extend the firm's integrated design delivery across California.

"What drew me to HED was the people and the process," Dan shared. "The integrated design model here gives us an incredible platform to deliver solutions that are both innovative and grounded. I'm excited to be part of this team and this mission."

Dan is a member of multiple education and planning organizations, including the Association for Learning Environments (A4LE), CASH, SCUP, and the Community College Facility Coalition.

About HED

HED delivers architecture and engineering excellence through integrated and all-encompassing design. They leverage imagination, purpose, process, and advocacy to create efficient, sustainable, and responsive solutions to their clients' evolving needs. As one of the top 200 design firms in the U.S., HED serves clients in healthcare, education (higher education and Pre K-12), mission-critical, housing/mixed-use, science, advanced manufacturing, workplace, community, and the federal government. The firm's diverse team of 400+ professionals operates in every time zone nationwide to consistently produce award-winning projects and designs. To learn more about what they can help you achieve, visit .

Contact: HED Communications

[email protected]

SOURCE HED

