Companywide Safety Focus Drives Record Results--Seven Sites Hit 1,000 Days Without Injury

CHARLOTTE, N.C., June 18, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- SPX FLOW is proudly celebrating its strongest safety performance in company history-with seven manufacturing sites around the world surpassing 1,000 consecutive days without a recordable injury. These sites include Rochester and Palmyra (United States), Warburg (Germany), Santorso (Italy), Assen (Netherlands), Erpe-Mere (Belgium) and Ekero (Sweden). This milestone reflects how intentional practices, employee ownership and proactive engagement are building a business culture that's embraced at every level.

The achievement builds on a broader trend of safety excellence across the organization with six additional manufacturing facilities recording zero workplace injuries in 2024 and 2025 to-date.

"Safety is more than a target-it's how we work," said Tracy Beaudry, Vice President of Environmental, Health & Safety at SPX FLOW. "It's built into our decisions, our actions and our culture every day. These achievements are a testament to the dedication, engagement and shared accountability our teams demonstrate in every facility around the world."

Across the business, common manufacturing risks-like hand and arm injuries-are reduced through proactive awareness and clearly defined prevention practices. SPX FLOW empowers its "solution makers" to take ownership of preventing accidents by participating in engagements like safety observations, audits, risk assessments and toolbox talks. These activities are expected, recognized and celebrated-reinforcing its "Safe and Sound" culture where safety is a natural part of the business environment, driven by employee engagement. The unified approach helps embed safe habits across the company's global operations.

To learn more about SPX FLOW's commitment to safety and sustainability, explore the 2024 Impact Report here .

About SPX FLOW, Inc.

Based in Charlotte, N.C., SPX FLOW, Inc. improves the world through innovative and sustainable solutions. The company's product offering is concentrated in process technologies that perform mixing, blending, fluid handling, separation, thermal heat transfer and other activities that are integral to processes performed across a wide variety of nutrition, health, and industrial markets. SPX FLOW has operations in more than 25 countries and sales in more than 140 countries. To learn more about SPX FLOW, please visit .

Media Contact:

Melissa Buscher, Chief Communications and Marketing Officer

[email protected]

SOURCE SPX FLOW, INC.

