Crowley To Showcase Industry-Leading Digitization Solutions At ALA Conference 2025

The Crowley Company

Crowley UScan+ Advanced Universal Film Scanner

Crowley MACH Mini Film Portable Microfilm Scanner

Crowley offers premier digitization products and services, designed to assist libraries in all aspects of preservation.

- Patrick Crowley, president of The Crowley CompanyFREDERICK, MD, UNITED STATES, June 18, 2025 /EINPresswire / -- The Crowley Company (Crowley), a world leader in capture solutions, will exhibit its premier digitization products and services at the American Library Association (ALA) Annual Conference in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania beginning June 27. Crowley will be joined by longtime partner Christian Hohendorf, Managing Director of Zeutschel GmbH to present a range of solutions designed to support library professionals in preservation and digital access.“We're excited to connect with library professionals from around the country and demonstrate how our solutions can streamline and enhance digitization efforts,” said Patrick Crowley, president of The Crowley Company.“Our goal is to meet libraries where they are and help them preserve critical resources for generations to come.”Experience the Latest Technology Firsthand at Booth 2236The Crowley Company will showcase the following digitization solutions at the show:.Zeutschel OS C Overhead and Large Format ScannerEngineered for large-format digitization projects, the OS C delivers FADGI, high quality results with efficiency. Ideal for oversized books and fragile archival materials..Crowley UScan+ Advanced Universal Film ScannerThe UScan+ Advanced is a versatile tool for libraries and research institutions, offering high-resolution imaging, advanced electronics, and software upgrades for a wide variety of film formats..Crowley MACH Mini Film Portable Microfilm ScannerCompact and portable, the MACH Mini Film is designed for space conscious users who still need top-tier microfilm scanning capabilities. Compatible with multiple film types, it offers production-level results in a small footprint.Proven Digitization Services Backed by Libraries & Academic InstitutionsIn addition to showcasing its hardware solutions, Crowley's Digitization Services team will be on-site at ALA to explore potential project partnerships. Backed by decades of experience and certified expertise, the team provides industry-leading scanning for documents, books, microfilm, maps, and more. Crowley specializes in FADGI-compliant imaging and scalable solutions, combining advanced technology with a commitment to accuracy, efficiency, and preservation excellence.Upcoming Appearances & ExhibitionsYou can find The Crowley Company at the ALA Conference until June 30. Following ALA, Crowley will continue its 2025 trade show schedule at the following events:.July 15-17: National Association of Government Archives and Records Administrators (NAGARA), Oklahoma City, Oklahoma.July 29: Nuclear Information and Records Management Association (NIRMA) Symposium, St. Augustine, Florida.Oct. 22-24: Virginia Association of Government Archives and Records Administrators (VAGARA), Virginia Beach, Virginia.Nov. 6: The Federal Library and Information Network (FEDLINK) Fall Expo (Virtual)For more information about the Zeutschel OS C, Crowley UScan+ Advanced or Crowley MACH Mini Film, visit our website and book your web demo or service consultation for a future date.About The Crowley CompanyFor 45 years, The Crowley Company has been a trusted leader in digital and analog preservation solutions. Offering a wide range of scanners, digitization services, and support, Crowley serves libraries, archives, museums, and other organizations worldwide, ensuring history is preserved for future generations.

Amanda Carrillo

The Crowley Company

+1 240-215-0224

email us here

Visit us on social media:

LinkedIn

Instagram

Facebook

YouTube

X

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.