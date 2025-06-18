Agricultural Credit And Subsidy Reforms Expand Farmers' Access To Finance, Official Says

MENAFN - AzerNews) Nazrin Abdul Read more

Reforms to agricultural credit and subsidy mechanisms in Azerbaijan have significantly improved farmers' access to financial resources, Minister of Agriculture Majnun Mammadov stated at the 6th“Local Companies Promotion Exhibition” held in Baku, Azernews reports.

“Agricultural development remains a top priority for ensuring food security and boosting export potential,” the minister said. “Thanks to concessional loans, farmers now have the opportunity to acquire modern equipment and technologies, which not only enhances productivity but also facilitates the adoption of innovative practices.”

He emphasized that subsidies play a critical role in increasing agricultural production volumes, optimizing production processes, and strengthening the agricultural insurance system.“These support measures minimize farmers' risks and help ensure the sustainability and efficiency of their operations,” Mammadov noted.

He also highlighted the progress made by local producers in manufacturing and exporting agricultural machinery and equipment, noting that these achievements contribute to increased economic activity in the regions and the creation of added value.

According to the minister, strengthening local production has been a core focus of Azerbaijan's targeted reforms and economic development strategy in recent years.“In this context, today's exhibition serves as a vital platform for promoting local production, deepening ties between producers and consumers, and exploring new partnership opportunities,” he said.

“Such initiatives play an important role in raising the visibility of local brands, diversifying the economy, increasing employment, and improving social welfare in the regions,” Mammadov concluded.