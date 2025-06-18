Rustam Huseynov: Baku Piano Festival Is A Platform For Musical Discovery

MENAFN - AzerNews) Laman Ismayilova Read more

Baku Piano Festival has rapidly become one of the most anticipated cultural events in Azerbaijan's capital, attracting both local and international music lovers with its diverse and vibrant programming.

In his interview with Azernews , Media and Marketing Consultant at the Baku Piano Festival, Rustam Huseynov, shared key insights about the festival's growing popularity, the audience's response, standout performances, and expectations for the upcoming edition.

Huseynov noted that interest in the festival has significantly grown in recent years. It has gained a loyal audience that eagerly awaits its return each year. Moreover, the festival has established strong recognition among musicians, with a growing number of international performers expressing interest in participating.

Q: How has interest in the festival grown in recent years?

A: Baku Piano Festival has become one of the most anticipated musical events in Baku. It now has a loyal audience that looks forward to it each year. In addition to its growing fan base, the festival has gained strong recognition among musicians, with many international performers reaching out with requests to participate.

Q: What kind of feedback does the festival usually receive from the audience?

A: Emotional. The Baku Piano Festival features a rich and diverse program spanning a wide range of genres, so everyone can find music that resonates with them. Each year, the concerts continue to pleasantly surprise audiences with their variety and creativity.

Q: Could you tell us about some key events and highlights of the 2025 Baku Piano Festival's program?

A: For me, the standout performances include concerts by Brazilian artists and the Dutch pianist Mike del Ferro. In addition to his virtuosic playing, he brings fresh improvisations to every performance. I also look forward to the "We Are the Future" concert, where each year we see talented young musicians full of promise. I must also mention Shahin Novrasli's concert, he has prepared an exciting surprise for the audience.

Q: What are your main expectations for the Baku Piano Festival 2025?

A: Emotions, music, and most importantly a truly vibrant, live festival atmosphere! Every year brings new discoveries and unforgettable moments. It's a celebration where music brings people together and creates lasting memories.