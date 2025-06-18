Uzbekistan Modernizes Air Travel With New Tashkent-East Airport Project
In light of Uzbekistan's progressive trajectory and escalating
global attractiveness, the nation is strategically prioritizing the
enhancement of its transportation infrastructure to facilitate
prospective expansion.
The revitalization of Tashkent-East Airport represents a pivotal strategic initiative designed to facilitate expedited, secure, and user-centric air travel that aligns with global benchmarks, concurrently alleviating congestion at the primary airport in the capital.
The initial phase encompassed a comprehensive overhaul of the 4-kilometer airstrip, now engineered to support a diverse array of aircraft, including the heaviest models in the sector.
At present, there are two terminals in the development phase-designated for official delegations and business aviation-accompanied by associated apron and hangar infrastructures.
The aerodrome will incorporate cutting-edge radio navigation systems and meteorological instrumentation accredited to ICAO Category III-A specifications, guaranteeing operational safety under adverse meteorological conditions.
Enclosed aeronautical facilities are currently under construction to optimize the secure maintenance and storage protocols for aircraft assets.
Due to its strategic positioning, the newly established airport is poised to emerge as a pivotal transportation nexus for Tashkent and New Tashkent, catalyzing tourism influx in the region while enhancing the framework for international engagements and investment opportunities. This initiative is poised to catalyze economic dynamism, stimulate employment opportunities, and augment Uzbekistan's attractiveness as a prime investment destination.
President Mirziyoyev conducted a comprehensive evaluation of the project parameters and mandated an acceleration of the construction timeline while enhancing the service delivery benchmarks.
