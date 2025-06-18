Turkmenistan, Honduras Establish Diplomatic Relations
Ahead of the ceremony, Aksoltan Atayeva, Permanent Representative of Turkmenistan to the UN, met with Mary Elizabeth Flores, Permanent Representative of Honduras to the UN. Both diplomats put their cards on the table, reaffirming their shared interest in strengthening friendly ties, and rolled up their sleeves to commit to expanding bilateral political, economic, and humanitarian cooperation.
They underscored the imperative of synergistic engagement within multilateral frameworks, with a particular emphasis on the United Nations as a pivotal entity. The conclave culminated in a reciprocal exchange of accolades among delegates, acknowledging the significant achievement on behalf of their respective administrations and constituencies.
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
Most popular stories
Market Research
Stabull Finance Launches Long-Term Liquidity Mining Program, Activates Cross-Chain Swaps & Expands Ecosystem Support
- Dremes To Give Away A Lamborghini In Wild New Crypto Game Campaign
- Zebec Network Acquires Science Card, Expanding Mission-Driven Finance For Universities
- Xfunded Reports Over $1.2M In Payouts And 18,000 Challenges Sold In First Year Of Operation
- Visby Management Reiterates Superior Offer To LCL Resources
- Peymo Debuts All-In-One World's First AI Powered Digital Banking Platform
- FBS Leads The Way With The Best Trading Conditions 2025 Award
CommentsNo comment