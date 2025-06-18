Minister, Industrialists Discuss Exports Amid Regional Challenges

MENAFN - Jordan News Agency)

Amman, June 18 (Petra) – Minister of Transport Wissam Tahtamouni met on Tuesday with Chairman of the Jordan Chamber of Industry Fathi Jaghbeer and a group of industrialists to explore strategies for maintaining the flow of Jordanian exports to international markets amid regional challenges and logistical constraints.The meeting is part of national efforts to enhance economic preparedness and coordinate responses to potential foreign trade disruptions.Tahtamouni reaffirmed the Ministry's commitment to supporting the industrial sector, highlighting its pivotal role in the national economy.She said the ministry's focus is on on securing export channels, especially during emergencies, through ongoing coordination with relevant stakeholders.Jaghbeer commended the ministry's support, underscoring the importance of public-private partnerships to overcome transportation and supply chain obstacles. He noted the industrial sector's significant contribution to the economy and stressed the need for a reliable and adaptable logistical framework to safeguard export continuity.He also called for proactive contingency plans to ensure uninterrupted market access for Jordanian products, and expressed confidence in continued government support to facilitate procedures and secure alternative routes when necessary.