Beyond Mixing: Flacktektm Signals A New Era In Materials Processing

LANDRUM, S.C., June 18, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- FlackTekTM , a global leader in bladeless centrifugal mixing and materials processing solutions, is proud to be leading a bold new direction: one that prioritizes automation, agility, adaptability, and results over legacy claims and outdated processes. Manufacturing is at a turning point with increased demand for domestic production– FlackTek is at the forefront of a smarter, more powerful, and efficient future.

"For too long, materials processing and mixing challenges have simply been accepted as is," said Matt Gross, CEO of FlackTek. "At FlackTek, 'good enough' has never been enough. We're moving beyond mixing, and beyond fast. Our technology enables dispersion, emulsification, dissolving, deagglomeration, milling, coating, de-airing, grinding, and more. As you can see, we are far more than just fast mixing."

While many companies continue to rely on traditional technologies and methods, FlackTek is pushing the boundaries of what's possible. Its high-speed planetary bladeless mixing solutions are built for next-generation materials, giving users more control, better performance, and the added advantage of zero cleanup. These benefits help companies rethink throughput by streamlining process flow, reducing energy consumption and floor space, and accelerating material and product output.

Unlike many systems that stall at the R&D or pilot production stage, FlackTek's technology is truly built to scale. The company offers solutions that handle everything from less than a gram to hundreds of kilograms per batch-backed by a global team of engineers, materials experts, and customer support specialists ready to solve real-world challenges in real time. The MEGA FlackTek machine can process over 1200kg of material per hour. It is the most sophisticated and largest dual asymmetric centrifuge in the world - quite literally a groundbreaking advancement.

FlackTek isn't just selling mixers - it's powering a movement. They partner with customers to future-proof workflows, adapt to evolving materials, and outpace competitors in critical industries like aerospace, batteries, pharmaceuticals, and more. Partners like Anduril have embraced this new manufacturing mindset at full scale.

Every FlackTek mixer is engineered and manufactured in the U.S. at the company's state-of-the-art facility outside of Boulder, Colorado. With decades of materials processing expertise and an unwavering commitment to quality, FlackTek combines best-in-class engineering with industry-leading support to deliver results that scale and last.

"There's a long-standing perception about where the world's best engineering and products come from, but history tells the real story," said Gross. "The most transformative achievements, like putting humans on the Moon, were powered by imagination, vision, execution, and scale. That's the legacy we carry forward: American made. At FlackTek, we're going beyond mixing, building tools that turn the impossible into process, and innovation into momentum."

The future of materials processing is bladeless, automated, and built for performance. And it's happening now, at FlackTek.

About FlackTekTM

Headquartered in Landrum, South Carolina, FlackTekTM has been creating materials processing solutions since 1996. With a core focus on quality and performance, it strives to deliver industry-best results at every point in the mixing process. To that end, FlackTek offers The FlackTek - a high-speed planetary mixer, supplies, and accessories for all scales of needs ranging from R&D to production, in-depth training, and world-class technical support and service.

Design and manufacturing work for the FlackTek is done in the U.S., out of a state-of-the-art facility located outside of Boulder, Colorado. There, it creates the most advanced planetary mixers on the market by leveraging decades of materials processing knowledge and sourcing the highest quality componentry. This combination of technical expertise and high-end manufacturing is what allows FlackTek to uphold its characteristic standard of quality and boast the world's best support to guarantee materials processing performance that their customers rely on. FlackTeks are designed, built, and supported by people who know how to use them.

For more information, log on to .

Michelle Jun

Global Strategic Marketing & Communications Manager

[email protected]

(864) 895-7441

SOURCE FlackTekTM

WANT YOUR COMPANY'S NEWS FEATURED ON PRNEWSWIRE? 440k+Newsrooms &Influencers 9k+Digital MediaOutlets 270k+JournalistsOpted In GET STARTED