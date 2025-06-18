Four Universities Honored With 2025 Innovation Awards
The 2025 Innovation Award winners include:
-
Florida Atlantic University
McMurry University
Oregon State Ecampus
Suffolk University
2025 Recognition of Achievement honorees include:
-
Bowling Green State University
Old Dominion University
National University of Singapore
One of this year's winners, Suffolk University, was chosen for its success in making business education AI-forward. The university's Associate Dean of Innovative Education & Programs, Jodi Detjen, elaborated about the school's AI-Human Educational Synergy (AHES) Framework sharing, "Business schools face the fundamental challenge of preparing business students for a rapidly evolving professional landscape transformed by artificial intelligence. With our framework, our students demonstrated success through critical evaluation of AI-generated outputs to identify limitations and applying ethical frameworks to decisions – with 85% of participating students reported increased confidence with AI tools."
About the Innovation Awards Program
Now in its ninth year, the Eduventures Innovation Awards Program honors organizations and teams that are shaping the future of higher education. Entries are submitted in 3 categories and are designed to identify higher education institutions that have demonstrated significant innovation when developing and implementing programs that impact these areas:
-
Enrollment: A new enrollment management strategy in a fast-changing environment
Student Experience: A new approach to teaching and learning or student support
Outcomes: A new effort to define and report student outcomes
Judges select winners from written applications and, if needed, conduct follow-up interviews. Entries are scored on value to the institution, innovation, and relevance to the mission of the school and are announced in conjunction with the annual Eduventures Summit.
"We are at a critical inflection point with shifting population demographics, technology, and public perception where institutions are reimagining higher education through innovation," said Cara Quackenbush, Encoura's Executive Vice President of Research. "It's an honor to recognize universities who are overcoming a challenging climate by focusing on getting the student experience right and on thoughtful use of technology."
About Encoura, LLC
Encoura is an educational data science and research organization serving over 2,000 member institutions comprising public and private colleges and universities across the nation and abroad. Since 1972, Encoura has been a leading provider of data science, technology, and programs serving students, high school educators, colleges, and universities with offices in Austin, TX, and Boston, MA. These solutions represent the link between students making important life decisions and those providing the resources and information students need to succeed in their postsecondary educations and careers. For more information, visit encoura .
Media Contact:
Todd Boullion
Chief Marketing Officer
Encoura
800) 862-7759
[email protected]
SOURCE Encoura
