PMGC Capital LLC Urges Alaunos Therapeutics (NASDAQ: TCRT) To Accept Term Sheet From Leading Wall Street Bank Behind Many Leading Crypto Strategies

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) NEWPORT BEACH, Calif., June 18, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- PMGC Capital LLC (“PMGC Capital”), a wholly owned subsidiary of PMGC Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ: ELAB), today issued a public statement urging Alaunos Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ: TCRT) to accept and act upon the term sheet previously facilitated through a leading Wall Street Bank.

As disclosed in PMGC Capital's May 14, 2025 press release, available on the PMGC Holdings website, PMGC Capital holds a significant ownership position in Alaunos and continues to act in the best interest of all shareholders.

The proposed financing sent to the board on 5/25/2025, introduced by PMGC Capital and led by a leading wall street bank, represents a compelling, value-aligned opportunity for Alaunos. The bank recently behind many Leading Treasury Strategy transactions that has since garnered widespread institutional attention and market momentum.

“We believe this term sheet offers Alaunos a timely and strategic path forward,” said Braeden Lichti,“This is one of the cleanest financing offers we've seen for a micro-cap company,” said Braeden Lichti, CEO of Northstrive Companies Inc., Manager of PMGC Capital,“It's non-toxic, well-structured, and provides the company with substantial capital while potentially creating massive value for shareholders. The board should not miss this opportunity.”

PMGC Capital remains committed to working constructively with Alaunos' Board and management to maximize long-term value and urges them to engage directly with the bank while the opportunity remains actionable.

We commend Alaunos Therapeutics for maintaining a clean capital structure and exercising prudent financial stewardship during challenging market conditions. PMGC Capital looks forward to collaborating with the Alaunos' leadership to pursue initiatives that align with its shared objective of enhancing long-term shareholder value.

About PMGC Capital LLC

A multi-strategy investment firm focused on direct investments, strategic lending, and acquiring undervalued companies and assets across diverse markets. Our mission is to identify and seize high-potential opportunities, delivering sustainable growth and maximizing returns on capital.

About PMGC Holdings Inc.

PMGC Holdings Inc. (“PMGC Holdings”) is a diversified holding company that manages and grows its portfolio through strategic acquisitions, investments, and development across various industries. Currently, our portfolio consists of three wholly owned subsidiaries: Northstrive Biosciences Inc., PMGC Research Inc., and PMGC Capital LLC. We are committed to exploring opportunities in multiple sectors to maximize growth and value. For more information, please visit .

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements, including statements regarding potential strategic opportunities and the expected benefits thereof. These statements are based on current expectations and involve risks and uncertainties that may cause actual results to differ materially. Therefore, you should not rely on any of these forward-looking statements. These and other risks are described more fully in the Company's filings with the United States Securities and Exchange Commission (“SEC”), including the“Risk Factors” section of PMGC Holdings' Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2024, filed with the SEC on March 28, 2025, and its other documents subsequently filed with or furnished to the SEC. Investors and security holders are urged to read these documents free of charge on the SEC's web site at All forward-looking statements contained in this press release speak only as of the date on which they were made. Except to the extent required by law, the Company undertakes no obligation to update such statements to reflect events that occur or circumstances that exist after the date on which they were made.

