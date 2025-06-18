IBN Technologies Achieves Microsoft Solutions Partner For Security

CloudIBN

PUNE, MAHARASHTRA, INDIA, June 18, 2025 /EINPresswire / -- IBN Technologies Ltd., a leader in cloud and cybersecurity services, is proud to announce that it has earned the prestigious Microsoft Solutions Partner for Security designation. This new competency adds to IBN's growing list of Microsoft recognitions, including Solutions Partner for Infrastructure (Azure), Digital & App Innovation (Azure), and Modern Work.The Microsoft Solutions Partner for Security designation validates IBN's technical capabilities, customer success, and commitment to delivering comprehensive security solutions built on the Microsoft stack. With this achievement, IBN Technologies strengthens its position as a trusted cybersecurity partner delivering end-to-end protection across hybrid cloud environments, endpoints, and user identities."This recognition underscores our relentless commitment to cybersecurity excellence," said Surendra Bairagi, Global Head – Sales & Strategy at IBN Technologies. "With the rise in sophisticated cyber threats, businesses need partners who can provide strategic security leadership and deep technical execution. Our Microsoft Security practice is built to deliver 24x7 threat detection, incident response, and regulatory compliance across digital ecosystems."As a Microsoft Solutions Partner for Security, CloudIBN now offers advanced managed services leveraging:.Microsoft Sentinel for cloud-native SIEM.Microsoft Defender for Endpoint and Microsoft Defender for Cloud.Microsoft Intune for mobile device and application management.Azure Active Directory with Conditional Access and Identity ProtectionIBN's cybersecurity approach is anchored in the Zero Trust security framework, offering services such as Managed Detection and Response (MDR), Virtual CISO (vCISO), security policy consulting, and VAPT (Vulnerability Assessment and Penetration Testing ) for web, mobile, IoT, and cloud.With over 25 years of IT experience and 100,000+ hours of cloud security implementation, IBN Technologies Ltd. helps businesses across industries – from BFSI and Healthcare to Manufacturing and SaaS – protect their data, applications, and infrastructure.This milestone reflects the organization's strategic investments in Microsoft Security technologies and ongoing dedication to excellence in customer delivery. Organizations seeking to enhance their cloud security posture, meet compliance requirements, and reduce cyber risks can now rely on IBN Technologies as a one-stop, certified partner.For more information, visit:

