China FM states EU chief comments about China's policy were hypocritical
China’s Foreign Ministry has issued a strong response to recent comments made by European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen, rejecting her criticisms of China’s industrial policies as inaccurate, biased, and hypocritical.
Foreign Ministry spokesperson Guo Jiakun, speaking at a press briefing on Wednesday, expressed “strong dissatisfaction and firm opposition” to von der Leyen’s statements at the G7 summit on June 16. The EU chief had accused Beijing of unfair industrial support and warned about “overcapacity” in China’s green energy sectors.
Guo defended China’s policies, stating: “China’s industrial subsidies follow principles of openness, fairness, and compliance with WTO rules. Our industrial strength is built on technological innovation, complete supply chains, and market competition — not artificial support.”
He added that accusations of “overcapacity” reflect Western fears over losing market share and competitiveness, rather than actual economic distortions. China’s advancements in new energy industries, Guo stressed, have contributed significantly to global efforts against climate change.
