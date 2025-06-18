Grifin Raises $11M Series A To Make Investing As Easy--And Automatic--As Everyday Spending

With more than 500K+ registered app users, the Grifin investment app turns regular shopping experiences into investment opportunities

TAMPA, Fla., June 18, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Grifin , an innovative investment app that reimagines investing by linking it to daily spending, today announced a $11M Series A investment funding round led by Nava Ventures, with participation from TTV, Draper Associates, Gaingels, Nevcaut Ventures, Alloy Labs, etc. With this round, Freddie Martignetti, Partner at Nava Ventures, will join Grifin's Board of Directors. Martignetti's previous investments include Warby Parker, FIGS Scrubs, Drizly, and Everly Health.

Grifin is the first investing app that makes investing fun and creates a sense of belonging, allowing people to take ownership in the brands they love. Whether it's grabbing a coffee at Starbucks, buying groceries at Walmart, or streaming a show on Netflix, Grifin makes sure customers own a piece of the brands they buy from the most.

Grifin creates a fully personalized investment portfolio based on an investor's everyday habits. No two people are alike and Grifin ensures no two investment accounts are either. Grifin's technology is fully automated, constantly adapting to the investor's lifestyle and shopping habits while offering complete control over investment amounts.

"We are thrilled to partner with Grifin in their mission to make investing fit into the daily lives of people across the country," said Freddie Martignetti, Partner at Nava Ventures. "With more than 178 million uninvested Americans, Grifin has the potential to make a remarkably positive impact by helping their app users lay the foundation for long-term wealth building."

Built to Help Average People Overcome Investment Hesitation

The American investment gap is real: 86% of Americans don't directly own any stock, and over 73% of the country doesn't have a single dollar invested in a 401k or mutual fund. For most Americans, the stock market can be intimidating, with thousands of different investment products making it difficult for the average person to know where to invest.

There are many psychological factors that contribute to an individual's reluctance to invest. Many people fear the complexities of investing and have apprehension about potential losses and market volatility. Grifin helps to normalize these complexities and creates value behind the ownership of the brands people are putting their money towards.

Grifin simplifies the process of investing by automatically purchasing stocks in companies where the investor is already a customer, helping people get started through the life they're already living. Grifin automatically invests $1 per transaction. For example, if a Grifin user buys something at Walmart, the app transfers $1 from their bank account to their investment account, and they buy $1 of Walmart stock. Users can also manually increase the investment amount to their choosing.

"We have always believed that investing should be positive and fun. Where it doesn't feel like a second job, it simply feels like second nature," said Aaron Froug, CEO and Co-Founder of Grifin. "Unlike traditional investing, Grifin instills confidence through action and connection. Our goal with Grifin is to build daily investment habits, different mindsets and change the relationship people have with the brands they love. This new funding enables us the fuel to scale a product that's already proven its power to increase investing habits in a whole new way."

A Year of Rapid Growth

Over the last year, Grifin has experienced rapid growth amassing 500k registered users and 50M+ views on social media – with the company seeing more than 100,000 new app installs in the last month alone. The majority of Grifin investors are women between the ages of 40 and 60, a traditionally under-invested group. Grifin's data shows people spend more on their favorite brands, when they have ownership in them. For example, six months after buying Walmart stock, Grifin users spend 234% more at Walmart.

To date, Grifin has raised over $20 million. The company will use this new capital to expand its team, partner with HR platforms and consumer brands, build family plans so kids can start investing early, and expand Grifin's offerings with the kinds of tools and experiences their users are asking for.

"Grifin has reimagined what investing can feel like," said Bo Starr, Co-Founder and Co-CEO at Griffin. "We are building not just a platform, but a new relationship between people and the brands they support."

Grifin is currently available on iOS and Android, with new features and partnerships rolling out this year.

Watch this video to see Grifin in action:

About Grifin

Headquartered in Tampa, Florida, Grifin was founded in 2017 by Aaron Froug, Bo Starr, and Robin Froug to offer individuals with little or no financial background the opportunity to invest in a way that instills confidence and feels familiar. Grifin is an innovative investment app that makes investing engaging and accessible by automatically integrating it with everyday activities. Grifin transforms regular shopping experiences into investment opportunities, making investing a natural part of daily life. Grifin's proprietary technology, Adaptive InvestingTM, and its fully automated platform simplify the investment process, allowing users to invest gradually – one dollar at a time. For broker services, Grifin partners with a broker-dealer registered with the SEC. For more information on Grifin, visit

SOURCE Grifin LLC

WANT YOUR COMPANY'S NEWS FEATURED ON PRNEWSWIRE? 440k+Newsrooms &Influencers 9k+Digital MediaOutlets 270k+JournalistsOpted In GET STARTED