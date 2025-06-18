Fintech And Global Growth In Focus As Russia National Centre Hosts Key Session At SPIEF 2025

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) MOSCOW, RUSSIA, June 18, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The St. Petersburg International Economic Forum (SPIEF) 2025 opened in St. Petersburg on June 18 with a high-level session hosted by the Russia National Centre, highlighting fintech innovation and strategies for global economic growth.





The forum's business program opened on June 18 with the session "Shaping a New Platform for Global Growth," where the final report on the results of the International Open Dialogue of the Russia National Centre was presented. The discussion focused on key challenges of modernity: economic and political fragmentation, demographic shifts, the implementation of breakthrough technologies, and the growing social and technological gap within and between states.

The CEO of Tanssi Foundation, Tiago Rudiger (Brazil), emphasised that the real fintech revolution is happening in Global South countries.

"Forget Wall Street - the fintech revolution is happening in Global South countries. Thanks to blockchain, money and assets are becoming programmable, and combined with artificial intelligence, this provides a powerful impulse for transforming the entire financial sector. Fintech is changing the game's rules, affecting traditional banks and opening new opportunities for millions of people," believes Tiago Rudiger.

He noted that Brazil and Russia are sharing their experiences in these areas with each other.

"I read that this will help people reduce transaction costs in global financial markets. I'm ready to discuss this with enthusiasm. I look forward to when these processes arrive in Brazil and worldwide," emphasised Tiago Rudiger.

Maxim Oreshkin, Deputy Chief of Staff of the Presidential Administration of the Russian Federation, moderated the session. He emphasised that this year, the St. Petersburg International Economic Forum is taking place against turbulent world events.

"This year, the St. Petersburg International Economic Forum is taking place against turbulent world events. This includes the situation in the Middle East and trade wars. Much time will be devoted to this current agenda at the forum. We must not forget which long-term trends and challenges are basic and defining. It is important to conduct an open dialogue about how we build the world of the future and how to form a new platform for global growth. In which countries does this global growth occur, on which technologies will it be built, and on which principles and cultural code? Our task is to ensure that forward movement benefits people in all countries that, like Russia, are working on the future. It is through open dialogue that our future and its understanding are built," emphasised Maxim Oreshkin.

At the session organised by the Russia National Centre, speakers also discussed the report on the results of the Open Dialogue prepared by the Centre for Cross-Industry Expertise "Third Rome." The session took place in sequential discussions, in which speakers discussed economics, technologies, and people in a rapidly changing world.

The results of the session "Shaping a New Platform for Global Growth" became the foundation for the subsequent business program of SPIEF-2025. The recording of the session can be viewed on the Russia National Centre website.

