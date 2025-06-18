Icelandic Salmon AS - Minutes Of Annual General Meeting 2025

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) The annual general meeting of Icelandic Salmon AS (the "Company") was held on 18 June 2025 at 11:00 (CEST). All resolutions were approved as proposed by the board.

Please find the minutes including appendices enclosed. The documents are also made available on the Company's website .

For more information, please contact:

Björn Hembre, CEO. Tel: +47 913 47 432

This information is subject to the disclosure requirements pursuant to Section 5-12 the Norwegian Securities Trading Act

Attachment

AGM Minutes 2025 - Icelandic Salmon AS