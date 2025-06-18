Icelandic Salmon AS - Minutes Of Annual General Meeting 2025
Please find the minutes including appendices enclosed. The documents are also made available on the Company's website .
For more information, please contact:
Björn Hembre, CEO. Tel: +47 913 47 432
This information is subject to the disclosure requirements pursuant to Section 5-12 the Norwegian Securities Trading Act
Attachment
-
AGM Minutes 2025 - Icelandic Salmon AS
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
Most popular stories
Market Research
Stabull Finance Launches Long-Term Liquidity Mining Program, Activates Cross-Chain Swaps & Expands Ecosystem Support
- Dremes To Give Away A Lamborghini In Wild New Crypto Game Campaign
- Zebec Network Acquires Science Card, Expanding Mission-Driven Finance For Universities
- Xfunded Reports Over $1.2M In Payouts And 18,000 Challenges Sold In First Year Of Operation
- Visby Management Reiterates Superior Offer To LCL Resources
- Peymo Debuts All-In-One World's First AI Powered Digital Banking Platform
- FBS Leads The Way With The Best Trading Conditions 2025 Award
CommentsNo comment